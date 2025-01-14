Disgraced Hunter Biden 'Battling to Cash in on Outgoing Prez Joe's Name' as he 'Fights to Launch Himself in Hollywood'
Disgraced Hunter Biden may have been able to rake in bucks from peddling his dad Joe's influence in the past, but sources said he's now having trouble cashing in on his name in Hollywood.
Following the 54-year-old first son's controversial pardon from President Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal he's desperately trying to rebuild his image and bank account.
Biden, who faced serious prison time on tax and gun charges before dad Joe dealt him a get-out-of-jail-free card, is said to be begging Tinseltown liberals for their help but not having much luck.
"He's trying to find celebrity backers to help him become a bona fide art mogul and expects that the people who were so supportive of his dad would be open to collaborating with him," an insider said.
"He already has a relationship with Sean Penn that he wants to monetize, and he has his eye on several other stars."
They could include the likes of Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Barbra Streisand, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Cher and Lady Gaga, who all supported Joe.
"Hunter's throwing around the Biden name In an attempt to get his foot in the Hollywood door, but the celebrities are avoiding him," said the insider. "No one's eager to back a convicted felon who just got an easy pass.
"Meanwhile, Hunter's frantic to get his marriage back on track and pay his bills. The best way to do that Is to network with the cream of L.A. society – but they're not budging."