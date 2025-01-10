'Burned Out' Nicole Kidman 'On Verge of Quitting Hollywood Forever' After Late Mom Gave Her Life-Changing Advice Before Her Death

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Babygirl star revealed what her mom Janelle's final words to her were before passing.

She said: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"

"I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here," Kidman added.

Janelle died in September hours before Nicole was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, forcing her to leave the event early.