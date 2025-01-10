Your tip
'Burned Out' Nicole Kidman 'On Verge of Quitting Hollywood Forever' After Late Mom Gave Her Life-Changing Advice Before Her Death

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman may be looking for a Hollywood exit soon.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman may be quitting Hollywood for good.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the A-lister actress has continued on with her busy schedule despite the death of her mom, sparking concern Kidman isn't properly grieving.

kidman quitting hollywood
Source: MEGA

Kidman may be slowly making her way out of Hollywood for good.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Babygirl star revealed what her mom Janelle's final words to her were before passing.

She said: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"

"I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here," Kidman added.

Janelle died in September hours before Nicole was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, forcing her to leave the event early.

kidman burntout from work
Source: MEGA

'She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement,' a source claimed.

Now, a source says those words made a big impact on the Oscar winner: "Nicole will always be haunted by her mother's words and she's finally ready to heed her advice. She's been working hard ever since she was 16."

Despite a booked 2025, including working on season 3 of Big Little Lies, releasing Welcome to Holland with co-star Gael García Bernal, and also also focusing on a sequel to Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock, Kidman is ready to take a step back after an iconic, and very long, career.

"... She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep," the source claimed.

"She's hoping to wrangle a six-month break."

The insider explained: "She'll be back, of course. She gets offered roles that are jus too good to turn down. But for now the focus is getting some quality family time in. The girls are excited for Nicole to just be mom."

Kidman, 57, and her husband, Keith Urban, share two daughters: Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14. She is also a mom to Bella and Conner with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Talks of a possible Hollywood exit come as some believe busy Kidman is burned out.

nicole kidman babygirl a
Source: A24

The 'Babygirl' star already has a booked 2025.

A previous source said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.

"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."

"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the insider said.

nicole kidman candidly discusses mortality
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star is still grieving the death of her mom, Janelle.

The movie star's thinning looks have also caused some concern, especially after her appearances at the Gotham Awards and 2025 National Board of Review Gala.

According to an insider: "Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll."

"It's as if she fears she'll lose the career she worked so hard for. She's shown no signs of slowing down..." the source said at the time, before Kidman's retirement plans came to light.

