Nicole Kidman 'Desperate to Reunite with Children She Had With Tom Cruise' as She's 'Heartbroken' They Were Estranged From Late Mother
Nicole Kidman wants to "reunite" with her two eldest kids, Isabella and Connor Cruise, following the death of her mother, who they were "unable to see in person before she died".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the A-list actress is hoping to make big strides to connect with her children again as she struggles to fill the void left by her mom, Janelle.
A close family friend said: “Janelle’s death has left a huge gap in Nicole’s heart, so it’s only natural she’d be seeking some kind of solution," and added Kidman is making "concerted efforts” to reconcile.
The Hollywood star shares Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Following their split in 2001, the children opted to live with the Top Gun star instead.
The siblings have not been seen in public with Kidman in 16 years.
The insider revealed Kidman recently told her husband, Keith Urban, she wants her two grown children to be “active members” of their family in 2025.
They explained: "Losing her mum has made Nicole not want to waste any more time. It hurt Janelle too that she and [her late husband] Antony were estranged from Bella and Connor."
The source continued: "They were their first two grandchildren and were once very close. It was a deep regret that they were unable to see her in person before she died. Nicole is wrongly taking responsibility for that, but it’s fueling her need for a proper reconciliation.”
Last month, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the 57-year-old was working overtime to help bring her family back together again.
The source explained: "It's an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working behind the scenes towards this for a very long time. She was trying to put together a plan last year for get-together in the U.K., but it didn't work out.
"To have Bella and Sunday take the baton and put this in motion is a dream come and she couldn't be prouder of them."
Isabella supported half-sister Sunday Rose — who Kidman shares with husband Urban — at the teen's first runway walk at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 show.
The couple also shares daughter Faith, 13.
- Nervy Nicole Kidman 'Finally Being Helped to Reunite with Adopted Kids' by Her Daughters and Husband
- Keith Urban 'Begs Nicole to Come Home' Amid Fears She is 'Working Away Her Grief' After Losing Her Mother
- Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Supported By Husband Keith Urban At Mother Janelle's Funeral — After Actress Denies She Has Bad Blood With Salma Hayek
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sources said the connection between Sunday Rose and Isabella can be the push needed to make Kidman's dream of having a blended family a reality.
They explained: "It's not something Nicole talks about but of course there have been whispers for years about the state of her relationship with Connor and Bella.
"Nicole is always quick to insist they're fine but there's no doubt she's been longing to have more involvement in both Bella and Connor's lives. To have Bella show this public support for Sunday Rose speaks volumes. It's a huge step and Nicole is overjoyed."
In September, Kidman learned about the death of her mother just hours before the star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.
Kidman was forced to leave the event and left a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "...I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."
Amid her grief, Kidman and Urban, are just trying to handle all that has been thrown at them, as an insider shared: "Keith and Nicole have had their worst year ever."
The source continued: "They've barely spent any time together and [Kidman] has been on her own throughout some of the most distressing times.
"The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" the source shared, and added that Urban has even suggested giving up on touring following the end of his Las Vegas residency in order to support his wife."
They said: "He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.