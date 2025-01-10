Your tip
ABC Morning Host Soni Dimond Dead at 67 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest — As Colleagues Left Heartbroken Over 'Charismatic' Star's Passing

Photo of Soni Dimond
Source: WHTM/ABC27 NEWS

Dimond died at the age of 67.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Jan. 10 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

A beloved ABC morning host has died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Soni Dimond is being remembered by her colleagues following her unexpected death on Thursday, December 27, at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

soni dimond dead
Source: WHTM/ABC27 NEWS

Dimond died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Dimond, a television reporter, was best known for hosting a morning show segment called Vibrant Living. She began her career in 1978, as an intern, when the station was known as WTPA-TV 27 – just one year later Dimond was hired as the station’s first weekend news anchor.

By the 1980s, Dimond made the decision to leave television news in order to start her own fashion and lifestyle businesses Soni Dimond Media. The public relations firm was honored with the Best 50 Women in Business in Pennsylvania Award in 2003.

However, in 2018, Dimond returned to the small screen on a part-time basis to host a lifestyle show called Good Day PA, where she also led the Vibrant Living segment for seniors as well.

Following her death, the TV star was remembered by those she worked with, including fellow Good Day PA host Amy Kehm.

She said: “This was her idea to host a segment called ‘Vibrant Living’ because that’s how she was living — vibrantly."

"I’m a better person for meeting Soni and there’s a reason she had the last name that she did because we all want to shine bright like a Soni Dimond," Kehm added while getting emotional.

George Stockburger, the Executive Digital Producer at ABC27, remembered Dimond "for the energy and glamor she brought every time she stepped into the abc27 studio."

In her own bio on the news station's website, Dimond described herself as a "60-something Queenager," who "hosts a segment that inspires and motivates others to live every day to the fullest!"

It continued: "Soni loves inspiring her VIBRANT LIVING audience! Her joy is working on creative projects and engaging stories along with her husband Kevin Martorana’s team at Take One Productions, Inc., in Lancaster, PA."

soni
Source: WHTM/ABC27 NEWS

She was remembered for her 'vibrant' personality.

Fans of Dimond were quick to take to social media to express their own reactions at her passing as one person stated: "That’s too soon for sure. Take care of yourselves."

Sarah Willson, a reporter at ABC27, added: "A sad day here at abc27News. Our friend, colleague and @GoodDayPA host Soni Dimond passed away this morning. She was vibrant, loving, passionate and will be deeply missed in our newsroom and our lives."

Dimond is survived by her husband, Kevin Martorana.

