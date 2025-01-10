ABC Morning Host Soni Dimond Dead at 67 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest — As Colleagues Left Heartbroken Over 'Charismatic' Star's Passing

Dimond, a television reporter, was best known for hosting a morning show segment called Vibrant Living. She began her career in 1978, as an intern, when the station was known as WTPA-TV 27 – just one year later Dimond was hired as the station’s first weekend news anchor.

By the 1980s, Dimond made the decision to leave television news in order to start her own fashion and lifestyle businesses Soni Dimond Media. The public relations firm was honored with the Best 50 Women in Business in Pennsylvania Award in 2003.

However, in 2018, Dimond returned to the small screen on a part-time basis to host a lifestyle show called Good Day PA, where she also led the Vibrant Living segment for seniors as well.