Donald Trump Calls Hush Money Case a 'Scam' After Being Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge' — as Social Media Users Accuse The Justice System of 'Only Favoring The Rich'

Donald Trump wasn't satisfied with the extraordinary ruling in his New York hush money case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite being given an "unconditional discharge," which meant the president-elect would not imprisoned, pay a steep fine or serve probation after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump still threw a tantrum on social media.

Meanwhile, backlash erupted online with users pointing to the 78-year-old's sentencing as an example of a "broken" two-tiered justice system – one for the ultra wealthy and another for everyday citizens.