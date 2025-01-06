Donald Trump Begs Court to Postpone Hush Money Case Sentencing and Cries Over 'Politically Motivated Prosecution' Just Weeks Before His Inauguration

In the court filing, the 78-year-old's attorneys noted they would seek "a dismissal of this politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the very beginning."

The sentencing date is currently scheduled for January 10. In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

While lawyers for Trump had previously argued the case should have been booted from the start so it would not interfere with his ability to govern, Merchan ignored their pleas on Friday and moved forward with his decision.

Trump's team also felt the Supreme Court's July ruling claiming the president has immunity from prosecution for official acts in office was enough to save their client from getting sentenced.