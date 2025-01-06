Donald Trump Begs Court to Postpone Hush Money Case Sentencing and Cries Over 'Politically Motivated Prosecution' Just Weeks Before His Inauguration
Donald Trump wants a New York judge to delay his sentencing in his felony hush money case.
The president-elect's lawyers announced on Monday Trump would appeal the decision made by Justice Juan Merchan ordering the sentencing would proceed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the court filing, the 78-year-old's attorneys noted they would seek "a dismissal of this politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the very beginning."
The sentencing date is currently scheduled for January 10. In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
While lawyers for Trump had previously argued the case should have been booted from the start so it would not interfere with his ability to govern, Merchan ignored their pleas on Friday and moved forward with his decision.
Trump's team also felt the Supreme Court's July ruling claiming the president has immunity from prosecution for official acts in office was enough to save their client from getting sentenced.
In his ruling, Merchan described the former reality star's conduct as a "premeditated and continuous deception by the leader of the free world."
He wrote: "To vacate this verdict on the grounds that the charges are insufficiently serious given the position Defendant once held, and is about to assume again, would constitute a disproportionate result and cause immeasurable damage to the citizenry's confidence in the Rule of Law."
Trump will have the choice of appearing for sentencing either in-person or virtually.
The incoming president faces the possibility of up to four years behind bars for his conviction, however, most legal experts believe he may not spend anytime at all in prison.
Previously, Trump attempted to have the case thrown out to no avail. At the time, Merchan wrote: "This Court concludes that if error occurred regarding the introduction of the challenged evidence, such error was harmless in light of the overwhelming evidence of guilt.
"Even if this Court did find that the disputed evidence constitutes official acts under the auspices of the Trump decision, which it does not, Defendant's motion is still denied as introduction of the disputed evidence constitutes harmless error and no mode of proceedings error has taken place."
Following Merchan's first rejection, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed the decision was "a direct violation of the Supreme Court's decision on immunity, and other longstanding jurisprudence."
Trump himself hit back at the judge on Truth Social, blasting the move as a "completely illegal, psychotic order" by the "corrupt and biased" judge. He would also later call the criminal proceedings a “witch hunt” and accused those involved of “election interference.”
Meanwhile, Trump had his 2024 election victory officially certified on Monday, January 6.
The 312 electoral college votes for Trump were counted and presented by the tellers, in addition to the 226 votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris recorded a video message, which was released prior to the certification. She said: "The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."
Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.