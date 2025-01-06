Inside Demi Moore's Sensational Comeback from 'Popcorn' Actress Whose Career Tanked in '90s to Serious Awards Contender

Moore reflected on being at a particularly "low point" in life when she read the script for The Substance, which she called "magical, bold, courageous, out of the box (and) absolutely bonkers."

On being tapped for the role, she added: "The universe told me that you're not done."

She finished her speech on an inspiring note, telling the audience: "I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting in those moments, when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough, I had a woman say to me, 'Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.'

"And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness, and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded I do belong. Thank you."