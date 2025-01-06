Demi Moore 'Snubbed' Huge Fan Kylie Jenner Following Golden Globes Victory — Months After Reality Star Recreated Actress' 'Striptease' Look for Halloween
Demi Moore has been caught "snubbing" Kylie Jenner following her massive Golden Globes victory on Sunday night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the movie star, 62, awkwardly dissed the reality television queen only months after the 27-year-old recreated the actress' Striptease look for Halloween 2024.
Jenner accompanied her movie star boyfriend, Timotheé Chalamet, 29, to the Golden Globes on January 5th and joined him at a table with his co-stars, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, from the recent film A Complete Unknown.
Throughout the night, the ladies took selfies and mingled with some of the biggest icons in Hollywood – except one major star.
Moore, 62, won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her part in The Substance, which marked her first big acting award throughout her career.
Later on, the Hollywood icon made her way over to the table where Jenner, Chalamet, Fanning, and Barbaro were sitting.
In a behind-the-scenes clip from the event that has circulated on social media, the star is seen gushing to Fanning over her big win.
Jenner was heard saying "congrats" to the actress before Moore replied "thank you" and then continued her conversation with Fanning.
Moore snubbed Jenner once more and proceeded to chat with the makeup mogul's boyfriend Chalamet about her big win.
The actor was heard saying "congrats" to Moore as Jenner looked on after being snubbed the first time.
Users flocked to the comments section on TikTok, which had the caption: "Demi Moore ignoring Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes."
One wrote: "Well Kylie is rich not a talented actress."
A second said: "She did ignore her."
On a different TikTok that reposted the video, a user wrote: "She looks nervous and maybe waiting to be acknowledged."
Another said: "I guess she’s not a fan of the Kardashians!!!!!!!!!!"
A user commented: "The total cold shoulder is priceless."
One user commented: "Kylie’s probably thinking didn’t you see one of my recent Halloween looks."
Just months before the Golden Globes snub, Jenner recreated Moore's famous Striptease look for Halloween.
The 27-year-old looked stunning as she slipped into a black bejeweled bikini to recreate a scene from the 1996 film where Moore's character performs at a strip club.
To complete the entire look, Jenner had pin-straight hair and a white shirt over the bikini.
In another photo to celebrate Halloween, Jenner also stripped down and posed completely nude to recreate the film's famous release poster.
Moore seemed to give Jenner her stamp of approval at the time and reposted the snaps on her social media.
Moore wrote: "Love this!!"
On another repost, she said: "Nailed it."