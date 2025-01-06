Demi Moore 'Snubbed' Huge Fan Kylie Jenner Following Golden Globes Victory — Months After Reality Star Recreated Actress' 'Striptease' Look for Halloween

Moore, 62, won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her part in The Substance, which marked her first big acting award throughout her career.

Later on, the Hollywood icon made her way over to the table where Jenner, Chalamet, Fanning, and Barbaro were sitting.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the event that has circulated on social media, the star is seen gushing to Fanning over her big win.

Jenner was heard saying "congrats" to the actress before Moore replied "thank you" and then continued her conversation with Fanning.