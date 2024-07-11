Kylie Jenner READY for Another Baby, Talking Kids With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Report

Kylie Jenner is ready to be a mom again and wants her new baby daddy to be her current beau, Timothée Chalamet, insiders spilled about her family plans.

However, the Call Me By Your Name actor hasn’t committed to fatherhood just yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chalamet, 28, has already met the 26-year-old reality star’s children – Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, – from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott, it's been revealed.