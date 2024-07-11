Your tip
Kylie Jenner READY for Another Baby, Talking Kids With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Report

Kylie Jenner wants to be a mom again and is talking with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet about him becoming a dad.

Jul. 11 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is ready to be a mom again and wants her new baby daddy to be her current beau, Timothée Chalamet, insiders spilled about her family plans.

However, the Call Me By Your Name actor hasn’t committed to fatherhood just yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chalamet, 28, has already met the 26-year-old reality star’s children – Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, – from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott, it's been revealed.

Kylie Jenner has a daughter and a son with her ex, Travis Scott. Now she wants a baby with her current beau, Timothee Chalamet.

News of the cosmetics maven’s baby fever emerged barely a month after the couple sparked rumors that they were engaged.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie met up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, and fans were quick to point out the flashy jewelry she was flaunting.

The reality star appeared to have a gold band on the ring finger of her right hand — which she fiddled with during the chat — and a glittering rock on her left, although, to date, the couple has not released any official statement.

Kylie was seen sporting a diamond ring in an episode of 'The Kardashians,' sparking rumors of an engagement.

The duo has been romantically linked since April 2023.

In April this year, the couple were quick to quash rumors that Kylie was already expecting Chalamet’s baby after comedian Daniel Tosh shared the news in a podcast, claiming he got the inside scoop from a Malibu grocery store worker.

While rumors continue to swirl around the pair, an insider told Life & Style, “Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other. This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other.”

'This isn't some fling,' an insider said of the couple's relationship. 'They have genuine feelings for each other.'

Having already met Kylie’s kids, the source told the outlet that Kylie believes Chalamet will make a great dad and she has apparently asked him about starting a brood of their own together.

However, the source dished, “Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding but, no, she was dead serious.

"While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.

Life & Style Magazine first reported the news.

