Kylie Jenner NOT Pregnant With BF Timothée Chalamet's Baby Despite Daniel Tosh's Claim: Source
Kylie Jenner is not expecting a bundle of joy with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet despite claims made by comedian Daniel Tosh, a source close to the reality star shared in an update.
During a recent podcast episode, Tosh said he got the inside scoop from a Malibu grocery store worker who claimed that his store shut down for a day because the KarJenners were filming the finale for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.
And during this shopping trip, the beauty mogul apparently reveals she has a child on the way.
According to Tosh, the family rented out the entire store, "shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping" before dropping the baby bombshell. "This might not be true. I am not verifying anything," he noted.
Kylie is currently a mom of two, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
It appears the rumor mill got it wrong this time, RadarOnline.com can report, as production sources told TMZ that The Kardashians hasn't even filmed at a grocery store once for any future episode.
Insiders with direct knowledge also said the claim that Kylie is pregnant with Timothée's baby is false.
As we previously reported, Kylie and Travis called it quits for good in January 2023.
Three months later, she was romantically linked to the Wonka star, and insiders said they are still going strong now after making their award show debut as a power couple at the 2024 Golden Globes.
The chart-topping performer cryptically dissed his ex's new flame last year on a track called "MELTDOWN" when he released his long-awaited 19-track album Utopia.
In one verse, he rapped, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the / Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn a athlete like it's calories find another flame / hot as me, b----."
Fans of the actor were quick to rush to his defense at the time.
"Timothee is a class act. A humble yet talented actor, a true gentleman," one social media user fired back on X, formerly Twitter, after hearing the track.
People in Kylie's inner circle have also given their seal of approval to her budding romance.
"They've never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her," one insider told Us Weekly. "She can totally be herself, and she's much more laid back with him than she's been in past relationships."