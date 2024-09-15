Traumatized Demi Moore Reveals Horror Over How 'Violent and Brutal' Humans can be on Themselves Years After Her Rape Nightmare Aged 15

Moore, 61, recounted being raped as an underage teen by a man who asked her afterward how it felt "to be w----- by your mother for $500".

She left home at 16, married at 17, and made her first film at 19. She told of her issues with alcohol and cocaine, which she had for breakfast - "I nearly burned a hole through my nostrils" - and which was supplied by, among others, her dentist.

The actress got clean in 1984, but suffered from eating issues caused by film executives telling her she needed to lose weight.