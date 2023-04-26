Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands $230k To Pay Her Bills, Reveals She’s Close To Bankruptcy
Xzibit’s estranged wife Krista has demanded the rapper pay her $230k to help her continue paying the lawyers representing her in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Krista said Xzibit has the money to pay her. She pointed to his thriving Cannabis businesses as a potential source of funding.
In addition, she said they made $579k from the sale of their marital home or suggested he sell off a portion of his jewelry collection valued at $845k or a 2018 Rezvani Jeep worth $350k.
As we previously reported, in 2021, Krista filed for divorce from Xzibit after 7 years of marriage. The couple had been together since 2001. They had 2 children but one tragically died 11 days after being born prematurely.
Earlier this year, Xzibit was ordered his ex $6k per month in support — $2,239 per month in child support for their 10-year-old son and $3,702 per month in spousal support. Recently, Krista demanded the amount be increased to $14k claiming her ex was potentially making $1 million per month from his businesses.
Krista said while he lived the high life, she had to borrow money from friends and family. In her new filing, she pointed out he plans to release a new album and has had multiple overseas performances in the past couple of months.
Krista said she is unemployed, “having to devote much of her time to these divorce proceedings and taking are of their son.”
- Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands Monthly Support Be Increased To $14k A Month, Says He Hasn't Seen Their Son In Months
- Rapper Xzibit Demands His Ex Krista To Get A Job She Sues Over Alleged Lifetime Support Promise
- Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle
She told the court she’s actively looking for work. However, she revealed she’s heavily in debt and has had to spend “several hundred thousand of dollars” on her past legal bills.
Krista said she owed over $40k in credit cards and another $160k in personal loans from friends. “Krista is planning to file for bankruptcy imminently,” said the filing.
Xzibit has yet to respond.
As we first reported, earlier this year, Krista accused Xzibit of not even seeing their son since October 2022. “I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called [Xzibit] on Christmas and [Xzibit] refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated.”
“Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months,” she added.