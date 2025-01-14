Shamed Sex Creep Bill Cosby's $400Million Fortune 'Devastated' by Legal Bills and Lack of Work

Bill Cosby's once cushy life has turned into a living hell as the now reviled comedian's career is long gone and his former $400 million fortune is going fast among insurmountable bills and virtually no cash flow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cosby's financial ruin is fueled by civil lawsuits from 17 women who claim the 87-year-old showman drugged and raped them in cases going back nearly 60 years.

"Bill hasn't been willing to settle these cases, so he's spending tens of millions of dollars in legal fees contesting them," an insider said. "The money is flying out the door with very little coming in."