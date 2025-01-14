Shamed Sex Creep Bill Cosby's $400Million Fortune 'Devastated' by Legal Bills and Lack of Work
Bill Cosby's once cushy life has turned into a living hell as the now reviled comedian's career is long gone and his former $400 million fortune is going fast among insurmountable bills and virtually no cash flow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cosby's financial ruin is fueled by civil lawsuits from 17 women who claim the 87-year-old showman drugged and raped them in cases going back nearly 60 years.
"Bill hasn't been willing to settle these cases, so he's spending tens of millions of dollars in legal fees contesting them," an insider said. "The money is flying out the door with very little coming in."
The man affectionately known as America's Dad when The Cosby Show topped the ratings was recently hit hard when CitiMortgage filed a suit against him and wife Camille, 80, to foreclose on their Big Apple townhouse for defaulting on their $4.2million loan.
Meanwhile, the couple still owns a 21-acre estate in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, as well as a 200-year-old colonial home in the Philadelphia suburb of Elkins Park.
"Bill faces losing virtually everything before he meets his maker and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who feels sorry for him," said another source close to the star.
Cosby's lush life began unraveling 10 years ago when more than 60 women came forward with charges ranging from sexual harassment to child sexual abuse to drug-fueled sexual assault.
Cosby has consistently denied all the allegations against him. But in 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the rape of Andrea Constand 14 years earlier – and he served three years before his conviction was overturned on a technicality.
But life as a free man has been a thorny bed of roses. In 2023, a court ordered him to pay $500,000 in damages to Judy Huth, who alleged Cosby raped her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles when she was just 16.
And while Cosby is being crushed by a litany of suits, sources said his earnings have all but dried up. His planned stand-up tour never got off the ground because too many clubs refused to book him, and his residual income from his sitcom has slowed to a trickle.
"Bill is such a pariah, no one will give him a break," the insider added. "Not the banks, not the entertainment industry, and certainly not the women who claim he assaulted them."