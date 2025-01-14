Ben Affleck's Movie Productions 'Going Into Overdrive' in 'Desperate Bid to Claw Back Cash He lost in J Lo Split'
Movie Batman Ben Affleck has plunged into a bunch of new film projects with star partner Matt Damon in a desperate bid to recoup some of the big bucks he blew on high-maintenance Jennifer Lopez during their brief two-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ben was living large during his time back with J.Lo, and she spends on a different level," an insider said.
"With that chapter of his life over and done, Ben has put all his chips on Artists Equity, his new studio with Matt, and it's got to be a vehicle for real wealth for him over the next few years, or he's screwed. They are shooting to make up to five movies a year!"
According to the insider, the 52-year-old hunk is currently gearing up to direct and star in his second flick for the studio, RIP, following 2023's Air – also co-starring pal Damon.
"Ben's basically running on the treadmill as fast as he possibly can to keep this enterprise not just afloat, but growing in value and building up the film library," the source said.
"Ben isn't a 'side hustle' kind of guy. He made all his money in the film business, and the success of his next few films with his studio are going to determine the course of the rest of his life just as much as the crumbling of his relationship to Jennifer has."
"Ben isn't the easiest guy to like or to get along with, but he has a ton of heart.
"Right now, he's putting every ounce of it into turning this studio into a money machine of epic proportions."