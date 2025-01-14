Ben Affleck's Movie Productions 'Going Into Overdrive' in 'Desperate Bid to Claw Back Cash He lost in J Lo Split'

"Ben's basically running on the treadmill as fast as he possibly can to keep this enterprise not just afloat, but growing in value and building up the film library," the source said.

"Ben isn't a 'side hustle' kind of guy. He made all his money in the film business, and the success of his next few films with his studio are going to determine the course of the rest of his life just as much as the crumbling of his relationship to Jennifer has."

"Ben isn't the easiest guy to like or to get along with, but he has a ton of heart.

"Right now, he's putting every ounce of it into turning this studio into a money machine of epic proportions."