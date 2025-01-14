Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez 'Shamelessly Hitting Up Brad Pitt and Host of A-Listers' to 'Try and Land Herself an Oscar'

jennifer lopez shamelessly hitting up brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'shamelessly' hitting up Brad Pitt and other A-listers' to secure an Oscar.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez has not given up on her lifelong dream to win an Oscar – and sources say she's hitting up Brad Pitt and other A-list producers in a crass and desperate attempt to rebuild her image and get in good with the top movers and shakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's crucial to have the right material to get into the race with an award-worthy script, and let's face it Brad and his company have a great track record, so he's at the top of her schmooze list," a source said.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez shamelessly hitting up brad pitt
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's dream of winning an Oscar is said to have her eyeing Pitt and top A-listers for the perfect project.

Article continues below advertisement

After the dejected diva's humiliating split from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, 52, the sad songbird is desperate to spit–polish her image, explained a source.

"She's looking for A-list acceptance," added an insider. "She's always felt a little like an outsider and is convinced that an Oscar would prove she's got everyone's respect."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez shamelessly hitting up brad pitt
Source: MEGA

After years of pop stardom, Lopez is seeking Hollywood's approval with a desperate Oscar-worthy pursuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Although J.Lo, 55, has never worked with Pitt, the source revealed that she got to know the 61-year-old Fight Club hunk during her two-year marriage with Affleck.

"Brad and Ben are friends, so Jen has spent a little time with him enough to feel comfortable reaching out and asking if he has any material she can star in," the source said. "She's willing to put up a lot of money for the right project and she knows that will help."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez shamelessly hitting up brad pitt
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's rekindled connections with Clooney and Pitt spark fresh hopes for an elusive Oscar win.

Article continues below advertisement

Another big name on J.Lo's hit list is George Clooney, said the insider. They go back to 1998 when they starred in the action comedy film Out of Sight together.

"Jennifer's relationship with George is complicated, primarily because they both blew up so huge after their one onscreen collaboration 26 years ago, which is still considered a classic by their fans," the insider said. "But the momentum from that project pushed both of them in different directions.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jessica simpson feared wasting away and killing herself

Jessica Simpson FINALLY Announces She's Split From Husband Eric Johnson After 10 Years of Marriage — In Wake of Months of Rumors They Were On the Rocks

Composite photo of Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Amber Heard

Hollywood Stars Who Have Defended Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama — Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard and Others Show Their Support for Actress

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez shamelessly hitting up brad pitt
Source: MEGA

From rom-com queen to Oscar hopeful, J.Lo is chasing Hollywood's elite for her next big break.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Jennifer became a massive pop singer and a giant rom-com star while George became something of a mogul and eventually an accomplished film director. People ask Jennifer about reteaming with George all the time."

With Pitt and Clooney set to relaunch their Ocean’s franchise, J.Lo is dreaming of joining the cast, spilled a source.

"She isn't just interested in Oscar material," the insider said. "Anything that can make her feel like she's a part of the cool kids' club in Hollywood will do. More than anything she wants a seal of approval – because for all her success, she's still very insecure."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.