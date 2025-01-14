Jennifer Lopez 'Shamelessly Hitting Up Brad Pitt and Host of A-Listers' to 'Try and Land Herself an Oscar'
Jennifer Lopez has not given up on her lifelong dream to win an Oscar – and sources say she's hitting up Brad Pitt and other A-list producers in a crass and desperate attempt to rebuild her image and get in good with the top movers and shakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's crucial to have the right material to get into the race with an award-worthy script, and let's face it Brad and his company have a great track record, so he's at the top of her schmooze list," a source said.
After the dejected diva's humiliating split from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, 52, the sad songbird is desperate to spit–polish her image, explained a source.
"She's looking for A-list acceptance," added an insider. "She's always felt a little like an outsider and is convinced that an Oscar would prove she's got everyone's respect."
Although J.Lo, 55, has never worked with Pitt, the source revealed that she got to know the 61-year-old Fight Club hunk during her two-year marriage with Affleck.
"Brad and Ben are friends, so Jen has spent a little time with him enough to feel comfortable reaching out and asking if he has any material she can star in," the source said. "She's willing to put up a lot of money for the right project and she knows that will help."
Another big name on J.Lo's hit list is George Clooney, said the insider. They go back to 1998 when they starred in the action comedy film Out of Sight together.
"Jennifer's relationship with George is complicated, primarily because they both blew up so huge after their one onscreen collaboration 26 years ago, which is still considered a classic by their fans," the insider said. "But the momentum from that project pushed both of them in different directions.
"Jennifer became a massive pop singer and a giant rom-com star while George became something of a mogul and eventually an accomplished film director. People ask Jennifer about reteaming with George all the time."
With Pitt and Clooney set to relaunch their Ocean’s franchise, J.Lo is dreaming of joining the cast, spilled a source.
"She isn't just interested in Oscar material," the insider said. "Anything that can make her feel like she's a part of the cool kids' club in Hollywood will do. More than anything she wants a seal of approval – because for all her success, she's still very insecure."