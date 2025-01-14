Jennifer Lopez 'Shamelessly Hitting Up Brad Pitt and Host of A-Listers' to 'Try and Land Herself an Oscar'

Jennifer Lopez has not given up on her lifelong dream to win an Oscar – and sources say she's hitting up Brad Pitt and other A-list producers in a crass and desperate attempt to rebuild her image and get in good with the top movers and shakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's crucial to have the right material to get into the race with an award-worthy script, and let's face it Brad and his company have a great track record, so he's at the top of her schmooze list," a source said.