Donald Trump Mocks Kamala With Parody Video Following Viral Chat with Barack Obama at Carter's Funeral — After Harris Was Trolled for Her 'Salty' Reaction
Donald Trump has posted a parody video mocking Kamala Harris following his viral chat with former president Barack Obama.
Before the President-elect took to Truth Social to troll the current Vice President, social media users were quick to bash her for her "salty" reaction after spotting the duo laughing at former president Jimmy Carter's funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.
Just days after Trump and Obama's friendly chat went viral, the president-elect used the opportunity to mock his former opponent in the 2024 presidential election.
The fake audio started with Trump: "Barack, very nice to see you."
Obama responded: "Congratulations, so how are you doing?"
Trump replied: "A lot better now."
Obama's audio said: "I knew you'd win."
Trump's fake voice replied: "Oh really? Come on. Anyone could beat her."
In the parody clip, Trump also snubbed Hillary Clinton, whom he beat during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's audio said: "You know what I realized, Hillary still hates me."
Shortly after cameras caught Obama and Trump – who are very vocal about their hatred for one another – laughing and talking before the funeral began, social media users were quick to call out the Vice President for appearing "jealous" and "bitter."
On Thursday, January 9, former presidents, politicians, family, and friends gathered at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for Carter's funeral.
The 39th President of the United States died on December 29 at 100 years old.
At the service, President-elect Trump and former President Obama were seated next to each other.
One user said on X: "Obama is acting quite friendly to someone he usually pretends to despise. It's almost like Trump isn't really that bad. Imagine that."
Another wrote: "Obama & Trump chatting it up like old buddies."
A third added: "I really want to hear what President Trump said to Obama to make him laugh at a funeral."
Social media also noticed how Harris seemed "irritated" to see the two laughing and sitting together.
One user wrote: "Kamala Harris seems to be giving dirty looks as Obama and Trump schmooze at Carter’s funeral."
Another said: "Kamala Harris appears irritated as she turns around to look at Obama and Trump having a conversation."
A fourth penned: "Vice President Kamala Harris is visibly FURIOUS as the man who beat her in the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump, is having a blast talking to former President Barack Obama! Some wounds never completely heal!"
In addition, many users said the moment Harris saw the duo chatting was "absolutely priceless."
Just days before Harris came face-to-face with Trump, she had to take another public and embarrassing loss.
Last Monday, she presided over a joint session of Congress certifying the results of the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won by a landslide.