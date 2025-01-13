L.A.'s Rich and Powerful Spark Outrage by Splashing Out $2,000-an-Hour on Armies of Private Firefighters — After Issuing Ads Stating They'll 'Pay Anything'
Los Angeles' most rich and powerful are handing out thousands of dollars to private firefighters to save their mansions amid the raging wildfires.
The move has set off backlash on social media as the wildfires continue to rage with heavy winds expected to bring more devastating damage to the state, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anger kicked off when Keith Wasserman, the co-founder of real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, asked for "private firefighters" to protect his property in the flashy neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades.
He asked on Friday on X: "Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you."
Users on the social media were quick to react as one person said: "Incredibly tone deaf."
Another added: "... His family is evacuated and he's trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured."
Meanwhile, Former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, who is worth billions, also heard it from social media after it was reported he had hired private fire crews to protect all his properties in the Palisades Village.
According to the New York Times, Caruso, a developer, confirmed he had a team of private firefighters deployed at his properties early last week to protect his retail space – however, the water was in short supply.
“Our property is standing,” Caruso said in an interview on Wednesday, adding, “Everything around us is gone. It is like a war zone.”
Bryan Wheelock, the vice president of private firefighting company Grayback Forestry in Oregon, revealed just how much these services can cost the most elite. According to Wheelock, a two-person private firefighting crew with a small vehicle can cost $3,000 a day.
A larger crew and up to four firetrucks can cost $10,000.
Other private fire-fighting companies are reportedly charging up to $2,000 an hour for their services.
"My phone has been ringing off the hook. Demand has never been higher," Chris Dunn, owner of company Covered 6, said.
In 2023, it was reported some private firefighter crews were failing to coordinate with local agencies. Just a year prior, strict water-conserving measures were put in place, with residents restricted to watering their gardens twice a week for eight minutes at a time. However, this has not stopped the industry's biggest forces from using up water.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was previously fined for going over her water allowance in 2022, using 232,000 gallons of water more than her allocation. Stand-up comic Kevin Hart as was action movie legend Sylvester Stallone were also fined.
At the time, a neighbor of Kardashian raged: "Everyone was told to cut back on water precisely for this situation, to preserve it to fight fires. They carried on watering because they could afford the fines."
The state continues to be impacted by the fires, as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 23 people have been reported missing as a result of the chaos.
As of this moment, the death toll remains at 24. The Los Angeles County officially declared a public health emergency, warning that smoke and particulate matter could pose immediate and long-term threats.
California governor Gavin Newsom and mayor Karen Bass have received backlash for their handling of the wildfires.