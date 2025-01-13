Creaking Keanu Reeves, 60, Reveals Grueling 7-DAY Workout Regimen As He Fights to Withstand Brutal Stunts in Never-Ending 'John Wick' Franchise
Keanu Reeves has revealed his grueling seven-day workout regimen as he fights to withstand brutal stunts in the never-ending John Wick franchise.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old is pulling back the curtain on the intense physical toll of years spent perfecting his craft, and it’s clear this action superstar isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
Renowned for his jaw-dropping stunts, the 60-year-old actor revealed how he maintains peak physical fitness to keep pace with the grueling demands of his iconic roles, particularly in the John Wick franchise.
A source close to the actor divulges exclusive insights into his rigorous training and meticulous lifestyle choices that keep him in prime condition.
The insider said: "Keanu is so committed to his workout regime, he trains seven days a week without fail.
"He does a combination of martial arts, endurance training, and strength training along with all sorts of recovery hacks like hot and cold therapy and lots of cardio."
Reeves’ commitment extends beyond his physical training – nutrition plays an important role in his regimen.
The source notes that he is "fastidious about hydration and nutrition," ensuring that every meal is "carefully planned."
The source added: "Nothing is left to chance."
However, even with such stringent routines, Keanu embraces balance in his life.
The insider revealed: "He doesn’t restrict himself; if he wants to have some junk food, he eats it.
"But he always makes sure to get three balanced meals in as well as a ton of supplements."
Reeves’s exceptional skills are not a recent development; the Speed star has been captivating audiences with his stunt work since his early films, dating back to 1991’s Point Break.
His dedication was amplified during the Matrix trilogies, where he developed a profound fondness for martial arts.
The insider noted: "He practiced religiously to make his moves convincing for the camera."
As an actor famous for performing his own stunts, Reeves disclosed that he executed about 90 percent of the stunts for the original John Wick and around 95 percent for the sequel.
When asked whether he would continue to put his body on the line for a new John Wick chapter, Keanu stated: "You can never say never.
"My knees right now are saying 'I can’t do another John Wick.' So my heart does, but I don't know if my knees can do it."
Even though Reeves loves to perform his own stunts, he has remained humble due to possible risks.
The insider said: "He likes doing his own stunt work, but he’s not maniacal about it the way that some stars are, he's very level-headed and looks at this with a view to the long-term."
The source added: "If there are stunts that he and his trainers feel are going to be too taxing for him, he’s fine letting a stuntman step in."