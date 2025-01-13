'Today' Show Viewers Demand Answers Surrounding Co-Host Sheinelle Jones' 'Loud and Very Telling' Absence as Craig Melvin Takes Over for Hoda Kotb — 'Why So Secretive?'
Fans of the Today show have grown increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of co-host Sheinelle Jones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The newsreader was notably absent during the farewell celebration for her friend, Hoda Kotb, and she was still missing when Craig Melvin officially took Kotb's place.
Kotb signed off on Friday, breaking down as she filmed her final episode following a 17-year run on the show. The entire day was billed as a "Hoda-bration" by co-workers, who each shared special memories and messages to the departing anchor.
On Monday, newbie Melvin signed on and was feted throughout the morning by fans, family members and a parade of celebrities.
However, missing at each milestone day was Jones.
The 46-year-old actually missed the entire week last week, with co-worker Al Roker only sharing on Friday that "Sheinelle is off." Her social media presence has also been quiet, with her most recent Instagram post coming nearly a month ago.
Fans on X expressed their worry that the jovial weatherman may have been hiding something.
"Why so secretive?!?!" one person tweeted, as another echoed: "Sheinelle's absence is loud and very telling. I pray all is well with her."
Another person noted: "Not even a recorded piece from Sheinelle Jones on the @TODAYshow for @hodakotb‘s last day?! Seems odd. Hope she’s ok."
One person blasted: "It's starting to really annoy me that we don't know where Sheinelle Jones is? I sincerely like her and it's very weird that NBC hasn't addressed it!"
While one vowed: "I will not be watching this show until someone can tell me what happened to Sheinelle."
Jones' absence overshadowed Melvin's first day on his permanent new job. The 45-year-old was tabbed in November to replace Kotb, who shared a special message with her replacement for his first day.
A teary-eyed Melvin read the rhyming message out loud: "I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year.
"Day One! You are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al and Carson are here! With partners like these, your runway is clear.
"From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!"
Melvin had a slew of other surprises heaped on him, including visits from his parents, wife, kids and childhood friends.
A collection of his peers at Wofford College wished him well, sang the school's fight song and revealed January 13 would officially forever more be known Craig Melvin Day at the school.
A parade of "Melvinators" lined the halls and plaza at NBC, cheering him on.
The morning started. however, simply with Savannah Guthrie welcoming her new co-host.
"You’ve sat there so many times but this morning is special," she told him with a wide smile. "Let’s go, this is going to be a beautiful ride."
Melvin smiled back, and replied: "And there’s no one I would rather ride with than you, so let’s do this."