'Today' Show Viewers Demand Answers Surrounding Co-Host Sheinelle Jones' 'Loud and Very Telling' Absence as Craig Melvin Takes Over for Hoda Kotb — 'Why So Secretive?'

The 46-year-old actually missed the entire week last week, with co-worker Al Roker only sharing on Friday that "Sheinelle is off." Her social media presence has also been quiet, with her most recent Instagram post coming nearly a month ago.

Fans on X expressed their worry that the jovial weatherman may have been hiding something.

"Why so secretive?!?!" one person tweeted, as another echoed: "Sheinelle's absence is loud and very telling. I pray all is well with her."

Another person noted: "Not even a recorded piece from Sheinelle Jones on the @TODAYshow for @hodakotb‘s last day?! Seems odd. Hope she’s ok."

One person blasted: "It's starting to really annoy me that we don't know where Sheinelle Jones is? I sincerely like her and it's very weird that NBC hasn't addressed it!"

While one vowed: "I will not be watching this show until someone can tell me what happened to Sheinelle."