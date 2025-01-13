Ryan O'Neal's Daughter Tatum Reveals Malibu Home Late Actor Once Shared With Farrah Fawcett Has Been Burned to Ground By Southern California Wildfires
Tatum O'Neal has issued a heartbreaking update on the status of her late father Ryan's Malibu home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mansion Ryan shared with late partner Farrah Fawcett has been destroyed in the Southern California wildfires, which continue to devastate the Los Angeles region, claiming at least 24 victims so far.
Tatum, 61, said the news was the "saddest ever."
The Paper Moon actress announced the news in response to a Threads post on Monday, January 13, about the fire spreading to the Brentwood neighborhood.
She wrote: "It's the saddest ever so sad I could cry.
"My father's house is gone, Malibu gone."
In a follow-up post, Tatum added: "Gone gone gone gone. It's so scary. I am so freaking sad."
Tatum lost her father's home two years after he passed away from congestive heart failure, aged 82, in December 2023.
Ryan and Fawcett – who died aged 62 in 2009 from cancer – started dating in 1979.
Although the Charlie's Angels star and Ryan never tied the knot over the course of their on-again, off-again relationship – during which they had son Redmond O'Neal – they called the $5 million Malibu beachfront property home for many years.
Ryan's 2,344 square foot Malibu home, which he purchased for only $151,000 in 1976, was left behind as part of his $30 million estate.
Also included in his estate was an Andy Warhol painting of Fawcett, which he put up a legal fight to keep following her death.
Tragically, Ryan's home is one of thousands to be reduced to ashes in the inferno.
As of 10:40 AM local time on Monday, January 13, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported over 40,000 acres burned from multiple fires.
The most devastating has been the Palisades fire, which has nearly wiped out the entire Pacific Palisades community where many celebrities called home.
Celebrities who have lost everything in the fire include reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, actor Adam Brody and his wife, Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, as well as Paris Hilton, and countless others.
While the community grapples with the overwhelming loss, donations from across the country have poured in to help fire victims.
Over the weekend, 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner pitched in to help with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization providing food relief.
As she discussed why she felt compelled to volunteer with the organization, Garner confessed she lost a loved one in the fire who tragically "didn't get out in time."
Garner told reporters: "I did lose a friend. And for our church, it's really tender. So, I don't feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out on time.
She added: "My heart bleeds for all my friends.
"I can think of a hundred families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. Without even thinking, I can write out a list of a hundred friends who lost their homes.
"I feel almost guilty walking through my house just, you know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer?"