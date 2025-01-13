Ryan O'Neal's Daughter Tatum Reveals Malibu Home Late Actor Once Shared With Farrah Fawcett Has Been Burned to Ground By Southern California Wildfires

Tatum O'Neal has issued a heartbreaking update on the status of her late father Ryan's Malibu home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mansion Ryan shared with late partner Farrah Fawcett has been destroyed in the Southern California wildfires, which continue to devastate the Los Angeles region, claiming at least 24 victims so far.

Tatum, 61, said the news was the "saddest ever."