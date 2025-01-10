Tom Hanks 'May be Driven Out of Scorched Pacific Palisades Neighborhood' by His 'Survivors Guilt' Over $26 Million Mansion Surviving Apocalyptic L.A. Wildfires

Unlike so many who lost everything in the fires, which continue to devastate Los Angeles , Hanks' $26 million home survived the inferno.

Deadly wildfires broke out on Tuesday, January 7, in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, reducing the once-beloved community numerous celebrities called home to ashes.

An insider said: "Tom Hanks is dealing with a form of Survivor's guilt as his home is currently unscathed."

While the longtime couple was said to be feeling "blessed" they were unharmed in the fire, they're now grappling with the emotional toll of the disaster.

But now sources claim Hanks and wife Rita Wilson , both 68, may choose to leave their mansion behind, as their neighbors begin to reconcile with the unfathomable damage .

Hanks' 4,513 square-foot property was in the path of danger but remained untouched, with little debris visible on the roof or surrounding yard.

"They don’t know how they will wrap their heads around this."

The source continued: "He knows that he still isn't out of the woods , and he feels terrible about all his neighbors and friends who have lost everything while his place is still standing.

Tragically, the same could not be said for the couple's nearest neighbor, whose entire home was destroyed.

Now, Hanks and Wilson are said to be unsure of whether or not they will return to the four bedroom, five bathroom home – which they purchased in 2010 – even though it is "still standing."

The source added: "They feel blessed that their home is still standing but they haven't decided what they are going to do next.

"It would be very weird to stay once all the dust settles in a place surrounded by nobody, but those decisions will be made in the weeks and months to come."