Tom Hanks 'May be Driven Out of Scorched Pacific Palisades Neighborhood' by His 'Survivors Guilt' Over $26 Million Mansion Surviving Apocalyptic L.A. Wildfires
Insiders claim Tom Hanks could flee his neighborhood over "survivor's guilt," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Deadly wildfires broke out on Tuesday, January 7, in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, reducing the once-beloved community numerous celebrities called home to ashes.
Unlike so many who lost everything in the fires, which continue to devastate Los Angeles, Hanks' $26 million home survived the inferno.
But now sources claim Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both 68, may choose to leave their mansion behind, as their neighbors begin to reconcile with the unfathomable damage.
While the longtime couple was said to be feeling "blessed" they were unharmed in the fire, they're now grappling with the emotional toll of the disaster.
An insider said: "Tom Hanks is dealing with a form of Survivor's guilt as his home is currently unscathed."
The source continued: "He knows that he still isn't out of the woods, and he feels terrible about all his neighbors and friends who have lost everything while his place is still standing.
"They don’t know how they will wrap their heads around this."
Hanks' 4,513 square-foot property was in the path of danger but remained untouched, with little debris visible on the roof or surrounding yard.
Tragically, the same could not be said for the couple's nearest neighbor, whose entire home was destroyed.
Now, Hanks and Wilson are said to be unsure of whether or not they will return to the four bedroom, five bathroom home – which they purchased in 2010 – even though it is "still standing."
The source added: "They feel blessed that their home is still standing but they haven't decided what they are going to do next.
"It would be very weird to stay once all the dust settles in a place surrounded by nobody, but those decisions will be made in the weeks and months to come."
The Forest Gump star and his wife also have a home in Malibu, which was also impacted by the fires, though the extent of the damage to the property, if any, remains unclear.
Hanks and Wilson are not the only celebrities whose homes miraculously managed to escape the flames.
While Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, as well as Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, lost everything in the fire, Kate Hudson's Pacific Palisades abode remains standing.
Along with Hudson and Hanks, Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger's Pacific Palisades home survived, as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt's Cape Cod-style mansion, which is also located in the same community.
Although these celebrities' homes were untouched by flames, the situation across Los Angeles County remains critical.
As of 11:40 AM local time, CAL FIRE reported over 10,000 structures burned in the multiple fires continuing to rage across the region. Five deaths have been confirmed, though the number is expected to rise.
The Palisades fire, which has consumed over 20,000 acres, was reportedly 8 percent contained, while the Eaton fire was three percent contained. The Lidia, Hurst, and Kenneth fires were 75 percent, 37 percent, and 35 percent contained, respectively.