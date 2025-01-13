Homeless Arson Suspect Seized With BLOWTORCH Unmasked as Illegal Mexican Immigrant As L.A. Infernos Keep Raging

The homeless arson culprit busted near a Los Angeles wildfire has been exposed as an illegal immigrant. RadarOnline.com can reveal Mexican national Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva has been named a possible suspect in initiating the devastating fires, after a video showed him walking with a yellow blowtorch before being tackled by angry locals in Calabasas, California.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@RERESELLSVROOMVROOMS Mexican national Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva was identified as the man with a blowtorch riding a bike through Woodland Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Sierra-Leyva was allegedly spotted on a bicycle in Woodland Hills carrying a large "propane tank or a flamethrower." He has since been accused of starting a fire behind a car before locals intervened and took action.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Los Angeles wildfire has led to tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Article continues below advertisement

One witness told FOX 11 the suspect said: "I can't stop. I can't stop. I'm not putting this down. I'm doing this." Another Los Angeles citizen, Local Renata Grinshpun, said the community stepped in as "a group" and added: "A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. "They got some zip ties and a rope, and we were able to do a citizens' arrest."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the LAPD, the Kenneth Fire, which began late Thursday afternoon and sparked mass evacuations in Calabasas, is being investigated as an arson crime. LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel said: "About 20 to 30 minutes later a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens. It is being investigated as a crime."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When the officer was asked if he believed the latest fire was started intentionally, he claimed: "At this time, that's what we believe. Yes." Sources also said a resident called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report a man attempting to start a fire on the 21700 block of Ybarra Road.

Article continues below advertisement

However, officials later stated they didn’t have enough probable cause to charge him with arson and instead arrested him for a probation violation. LA Police Department Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said: "After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson."

Article continues below advertisement

Officials stated the investigation is "ongoing", and Sierra-Leyva is scheduled to return to court on Monday. Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to file a detainer request for Sierra-Leyva, though they do not expect it to be honored due to California's sanctuary state law – according to Bill Melugin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Kenneth Fire, which began late Thursday afternoon and sparked mass evacuations in Calabasas, is being investigated as an arson crime.

Article continues below advertisement

The request comes as 24 people have been confirmed dead due to six simultaneous fires that have swept through L.A. over the past week. At least 16 people have also been reported missing, and around 12,000 structures – mostly homes – have been damaged or destroyed.

Article continues below advertisement

As many celebrities have watch their million-dollar homes burn, Khloe Kardashian used social media to condemn the alleged arson suspect, sharing a clip on her Instagram Stories. The reality star wrote: "You sick mother f--kers!' What the f--k is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!"

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Henry Winkler also wrote: "THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten you unrecognizable!!! The pain you have caused!!!" Many celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Tina Knowles, Adam Brody, Anna Farris, and Milo Ventimiglia, all lost their homes in the deadly fires.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Los Angeles wildfires have taken 24 lives since their initial outbreak last Tuesday.