Carrie Underwood Slammed By Fans After It's Revealed She Will Be Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'You Should Be Ashamed!'
Carrie Underwood will be performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration and her fans are letting her know she's done to them.
An early look at what's on tap for the January 20th inauguration has been revealed, and the country singer will be tackling America the Beautiful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Political reporter Matthew Foldi posted the lineup on X, leading to plenty of backlash for the new American Idol judge.
One person raged: "A bit surprised about Underwood, she has been part of the dislike Trump parade," and another added, "You should be ashamed!"
A user posted: "Disgusting, never thought she'd sink that low," as one reacted, "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration...."
Despite the backlash, Underwood also received support from some of Trump's most loyal supporters.
The 41-year-old is set to perform after J.D. Vance is administered the Vice Presidential Oath of Office.
Underwood has never been open when it comes to politics – in 2019, she told The Guardian: “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."
Underwood's scheduled performance comes eight years after Trump struggled to land any big-time acts for his first Inauguration, ultimately settling for 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Big & Rich, and America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho. However, it looks like things will be different this time around.
Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, the co-chairs of the inaugural committee, said in a statement: "President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda.
"The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again."
The 78-year-old's Inauguration Day plans will include tea at the White House, the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, a congressional luncheon, as well as a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.
On Trump's first full day as the 47th president, a National Prayer Service will be shared in the morning, and country singer Lee Greenwood will then perform as the former reality star walks out to take the oath.
All this comes after Trump was given an "unconditional discharge," as his sentencing for the hush money case, which means the president-elect will not be imprisoned, pay a steep fine, or serve probation.
The controversial politician was previously found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Despite staying out of prison, Trump still took to Truth Social to whine, and said: "The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt.
"After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE."