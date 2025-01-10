Kim Kardashian's $70Million Oceanside Malibu Dream House in Line of Fire As L.A. Infernos Keep Razing Mansions to the Ground
Kim Kardashian's $70million beach house is in danger of being wiped out by the brutal wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star's lavish property is just minutes away from many other mansions reduced to rubble on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Although it is not in the evacuation zone, the PCH has been described on social media as a "hellscape," and maps are being updated by the hour.
The fire is moving rapidly with more than 1,000 structures destroyed in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, with 5,000 acres ablaze and zero containment.
Many other celebrities are at risk of losing their homes, including Ben Affleck, 52, and Tom Hanks, 68.
Reality stars Spencer Pratt, 41, and Heidi Montag, 38, managed to evacuate with their sons before their property burned to the ground on Tuesday.
Kardashian purchased her three-acre waterfront property in 2022 and has reportedly spent thousands of dollars renovating it in the past two years.
The Skims owner, 44, previously gave her sister Khloe, 40, a walkthrough of her stunning oasis, which was documented on their Hulu series, The Kardashians.
In a confessional interview, she revealed that she'd found her "dream" home and detailed the emotional moment she closed the deal.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 57, and her husband, Rande Gerber, 60, previously owned the lavish property.
The house is sandwiched between the Olivas Fire and the Palisades Fire and smoke has filled the area, with many roads blocked off and people abandoning their cars.
Kardashian and her family predominately live north in Hidden Hills, which is just next to an evacuation zone, with residents being told to remain vigilant of any threats and be ready to go.
Aerial photographs show the home has undergone huge changes.
In place of the terracotta tiles on the roof, Kardashian has opted for completely dark gray roofing.
The home offers more than 5,000 square feet of space and boasts four beds and six bathrooms.
It is described online as a "one-of-a-kind compound" that had never been on the market before Crawford transformed it.
The private estate has manicured lawns and panoramic ocean views with its own path to the beach.
A long driveway winds past a tennis court towards the two-story property, which has a huge master suite with breathtaking beach views, a fireplace, and spa-like baths.
More than one of the bedrooms has a private entrance and there is also a three-car garage and guest parking.
The backyard features an inground pool, a hot tub, a covered lounge area, a patio, and an outdoor kitchen.
It is not known where Kardashian and her four children have been living after moving out of her six-acre Hidden Hills compound, which is being renovated.
Kardashian has opted to completely transform the huge mansion that she once shared with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 47.
The couple reportedly bought the abode for $20m back in 2014, but her mom, Kris Jenner, later clarified that the house was worth $60m.
During her divorce, Kim purchased the home and all of its belongings for $23m.
Kim and Kanye share four children — North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.