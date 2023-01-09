Maeurn Smiles On The Importance Of A Healthy Balance In Life

So, what does a healthy balance look like? According to Smiles, it’s the word “healthy” that matters the most, prioritizing physical health and mental health at the same time.

“If you’re living a healthy lifestyle, no matter how difficult life becomes, you will survive it,” she says. ‘Not only will you feel better and happier in general, but you’ll also find it easier to climb the success ladder.”

What does this mean for Smiles? Her average regime starts early-morning.

“I get up at 6am and go to the beach, have a coffee. I’ll take my dog with me, then I go to the gym at 9am,” she says. “I have a coach and I really love working on my booty and legs.”

Although she isn’t big on eating breakfast, she enjoys a big brunch and a big protein-filled dinner.

“I don’t really track my calories. I work out hard and eat whatever I want. If I keep doing that, that’s a healthy life for me.”

She advises it’s imperative to take good care of yourself. Get plenty of sleep, along with exercise, and eat well. Then, when life turns hectic, it's essential to take a break and do something relaxing, like reading or meditating. For Smiles, ice baths are a fantastic way to break through physical and mental struggles.

Ice baths, also known as cryotherapy and cold-water immersion, is the practice of immersing yourself in very cold water (50-59°F) for 10 to 15 minutes after strenuous exercise. They’ve been found to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, improve symptoms of depression, lower anxiety and boost happiness.