'Marriage Means More To Her Than Anything': Ellen Pompeo Working Overtime To Revive Romance With Husband Chris Ivery, Sources Claim
Ellen Pompeo's marriage is on life support and she's using her post-Grey's Anatomy time to resuscitate it, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 52-year-old actress has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey since the medical drama debuted in 2005, and sources snitch her strained union with Chris Ivery, 55, was the main reason she decided to step back from the show.
Ellen has been open about Chris' jealousy over her kissing scenes with hunky on-again, off-again co-star Patrick Dempsey, 56.
"Chris has always had a hard time with her success and most especially the love scenes she's played over the years," spilled the insider. "Now, they seem to have come to the conclusion it's time to stop papering over the cracks and address any issues."
The pair, who share kids Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, 8, and Eli, 5, met in a grocery store in 2003 and wed four years later.
"Ellen's marriage means more to her than anything," said the source. "She's committed to spending more one-on-one time with Chris."
The pal added, "She wasn't just the star of Grey's Anatomy, she's also a producer. So her job was extra demanding. She's really happy to have more time with her husband and her kids. It's really helping their relationship."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pompeo's rep.
The actress' free time might not last long. As this outlet reported, Pompeo and her former onscreen lover Dempsey are looking forward to teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project.
- Paging Doctor Grey! Ellen Pompeo's Husband Spotted At Dinner With Leggy Mystery Blonde, No Wedding Ring In Sight
- 'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch, Who Allegedly Exaggerated Cancer Claims, Paying Ex-Wife $10k Per Month In Support
Dempsey famously played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd. He left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.
"They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," a TV spy snitched, adding the actor is "still very stung" over accusations made in 2021 by Grey's producer James D. Parriott, who claimed the actor "terrorized" the set and battled with show creator Shonda Rhimes.
"Patrick says Ellen was one of the only ones who had his back — and he'd love to work with her again, particularly in a new show that would "stick it to their old colleagues and kick their butts in ratings," the insider spilled.
Pompeo said in September that she'd love to work with Dempsey again.
"We've done some of our greatest work together," she told Extra TV. "Both of us are very proud of the work we did. We had a great time doing it, and we created something really iconic." She continued, "I think the fans would absolutely love it."