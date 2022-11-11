'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show

According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in 2021 by Grey's producer James D. Parriott, who claimed the actor "terrorized" the set and battled with show creator Shonda Rhimes.

"Patrick says Ellen was one of the only ones who had his back — and he'd love to work with her again, particularly in a new show that would "stick it to their old colleagues and kick their butts in ratings," the insider spilled.

"Ellen's totally up for it once she's done milking Grey's dry.