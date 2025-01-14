Sean Penn Reaps Rage by Drawing VERY Controversial Comparison to Devastating L.A. Wildfires

Penn was a guest on Anderson Cooper 360, where he described what he had been seeing as a resident living in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old fought back tears throughout the interview, telling host Anderson Cooper his heart goes out to those particularly hard hit in the San Fernando Valley: "We know that there are going to be wildfires in this area ... so people do make a choice living in this area. But for the people living in, in particular, Pacific Palisades and Altadena and so on, this is so unexpected."

With winds continuing to whip in excess of triple digits, fears the fires could spread have reignited.

The Oscar winner added: "When you have the kind of winds that that we had, I don't think mankind has come up with a solution to that is bigger and more powerful than us."