Bipolar Disorder, Drug Abuse and Diva Antics: Grim Secrets of 'Rudest Person in Showbiz' Macy Gray Revealed After Her 'Masked Singer' Scandal
Macy Gray's "unusual" behavior over the years has led some industry insiders to dub her the "rudest person" in the business.
RadarOnline.com can reveal disturbing details about the singer's long history of erratic behavior, which may be tied to drug abuse and bipolar disorder, following her dramatic "storm off" on The Masked Singer UK.
Gray, most known for her 1999 hit I Try, recently shocked audiences when she huffed offstage – without removing her disguise – and reportedly threw a fit after an early elimination on the competition show.
Normally, the celebrities hidden behind the costumes are meant to unveil their identity once they've been eliminated by the panelists.
Despite the dramatic exit, the singer – dressed as Toad In The Hole – was eventually persuaded to return. The hour-long delay was cut from the pre-recorded show, but viewers still witnessed her awkward interaction with host Joel Dommett and the panelists.
Despite Jonathan Ross' attempts to get more from her, Gray gave brief responses, with sources revealing she was upset by her early exit – especially after placing fourth on the U.S. version in 2023.
The insider said: "Macy was gutted to be out so early because she really enjoyed being on the US version — where she did brilliantly — so was totally blindsided.
"It was the shock of it for her as well. The upset in that moment provoked a very raw, human reaction and she wanted out. For a professional performer to reach that point shows how badly she felt."
Dommett also suggested Gray's recognizable voice may have worked against her and noted her past meltdown during an Australian version of the show, where she refused to leave and vowed to continue.
This behavior aligns with her long history of erratic reactions since rising to fame.
Gray has built a reputation for such behavior, including running from a photo shoot, canceling gigs, and showing up intoxicated in the past.
Her struggles with bipolar disorder and drug abuse have also been suggested as reasons for her unpredictable actions.
Gray, born Natalie McIntyre, had a challenging childhood with a strict mother and a rebellious streak. After briefly being jailed for stealing petrol, she didn’t pursue music until her twenties.
Adopting the name Macy Gray, she performed in jazz bands and worked as a hostess in Hollywood. Her debut album On How Life Is (1999) was a global success, selling seven million copies and launching her career as a 33-year-old mother-of-three.
Her early success promised a bright future, but she struggled with fame – marked by incidents like getting in a public dispute with British photographer Lord Snowdon.
As Snowdon said she was the "rudest person" he'd worked with in his 55-year career, Gray countered the photographer was acting in a racist way.
Gray also exhibited erratic behavior throughout her career, such as stealing items from hotels.
Despite a successful second album release, things took a turn when her third album The Trouble With Being Myself flopped in 2003.
She confessed: "I’d been doing a lot of indulging in excess of everything and it started catching up with me around that album."
This included drug use, as she proudly spoke about getting "out of" her "mind."
Gray has been known for her diva-like behavior, admitting to developing a large ego from being treated like a queen.
She has displayed extreme confidence, even owning a bronze statue of herself in her garage and recounting incidents like running naked through hotel lobbies.
In 2013, she also claimed to have "cured" her bipolar disorder through sheer willpower.
Gray took a four-year break from music before returning with the poorly received album Big in 2007. Afterward, she attempted to boost her career with celebrity TV appearances, including signing up for Dancing with the Stars in 2009.