Macy Gray's Son Accused of Abusing Singer in Shocking Restraining Order Plea
Singer Macy Gray's daughter pleaded for a temporary restraining order against her brother, Tracy Melvin Hinds, who she alleged has been abusive on multiple occasions while boozed up.
According to newly filed court docs submitted by Aanisah Hinds and obtained by RadarOnline.com, she claimed he has been terrorizing her and her loved ones.
She claimed the most recent incident unfolded on Feb. 3 during which Tracy allegedly threatened her now-fiancé, Cornel Pearson, and warned "his goons would get" Pearson following a dispute that also involved Gray (real name: Natalie Renée McIntyre).
"Tracy got into a physical altercation with my mom, he followed her and harassed her as he always does when he drinks. My boyfriend [Cornel] tried to remove my mom but he continued to follow them until he fought my boyfriend," the docs stated.
According to Aanisah, they waited for cops to come while Tracy continued to bang on their doors looking for a confrontation. She said Tracy pushed her mom during the ordeal.
"After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he came back through a window and began harassing [us] again. Later, he pushed me, and he has done so many times," she alleged in the docs, claiming cops advised her to file a TRO and move-out request since there was no video of said incident.
Detailing another incident in May 2022, which she said is accompanied by a video, Aanisah claimed that Pearson witnessed Tracy pushing her multiple times when he was "drunk and belligerent" and arguing with "everyone in the house."
After Tracy allegedly got physical, she said Pearson tried to get Aanisah away causing her brother to become "irate" and fight him. She said Tracy threatened to "kill my boyfriend," noting that a call was not made to police that day because the family wanted him to "get help for his drinking."
- 'Constant Anxiety’: Read Doja Cat’s Mom Shocking Court Declaration Accusing Singer’s Brother of Abuse
- Doja Cat's Brother Served With Temporary Restraining Order at L.A. Apartment After Mom Accused Him of Physically Assaulting Singer
- 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Lyrica Anderson Demands Primary Custody of Son and Child Support From Ex A1 After Being Spotted With Rapper Desiigner
She cited another instance in late Oct. 2023, when their mother was out of the country on tour, during which he allegedly threatened to harm himself.
Aanisah is seeking protection for herself, Pearson and Gray, explaining that he "constantly abuses and fights with all of us" and "no one has a problem except him."
Aanisah noted she and Pearson have a child on the way who will be arriving later this year.
"Didn't want it to come to this, but nothing changes and we all live in terror," she wrote in part.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gray for comment.