Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > court
Exclusive

Macy Gray’s Daughter Drops Shocking Restraining Order Battle Against Brother Over Alleged Abuse

macy gray mega
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Macy Gray’s family drama cooled off weeks after her daughter filed a bombshell restraining order petition against her brother — that accused him of abusing the singer.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held on Aanisah Hinds’ petition.

Earlier this month, the court granted Hinds a temporary restraining order against her brother Tracy Melvin Hinds but set a hearing to discuss a potential permanent order.

Article continues below advertisement
macy gray mega

At the hearing, Macy’s children both showed up to court. The judge said they checked in but left before the matter being called for a hearing.

The court order read, “There being no appearances at the time the matter is called for hearing, the Petitioner’s Request for Restraining Order is discharged. All Temporary Restraining Orders, if any, are dissolved.”

Article continues below advertisement
macy gray mega
Source: mega

As a result, the case was officially dismissed, and the temporary order was vacated.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in her initial filing, Aanisah claimed her brother had been abusive on multiple times.

She told the court Tracy had been terrorizing her and her loved ones. In the petition, she described an alleged incident that went down on February 3, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Aanisah accused Tracy of threatening her and her fiancé Cornel Pearson. She said he warned his “goons would get” Cornel after an argument that involved Macy.

"Tracy got into a physical altercation with my mom, he followed her and harassed her as he always does when he drinks. My boyfriend [Cornel] tried to remove my mom but he continued to follow them until he fought my boyfriend," the docs stated.

MORE ON:
court
macy gray mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Aanisah said her brother pushed their mother during the incident.

She said Tracy continued to slam on doors looking to fight which led to the cops being called.

"After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he came back through a window and began harassing [us] again. Later, he pushed me, and he has done so many times," she alleged.

She said police arrived but did not arrest her brother. Instead, she said they told her to file for a restraining and move-out order from the court.

Article continues below advertisement
macy gray daughter files temporary restraining order against brother abuse
Source: MEGA

In the petition, Aanisah described another alleged incident that occurred in 2022. She accused her brother of drunkenly pushing her and arguing with everyone in the house.

She said Cornell tried to intervene on multiple occasions which led to Tracy allegedly threatening to kill him.

"Didn't want it to come to this, but nothing changes and we all live in terror," she wrote.

Hours after the restraining order became public, Macy released a statement denying her son ever got physical with her.

"Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we’re dealing with it," Macy said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.