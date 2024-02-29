Macy Gray’s Daughter Drops Shocking Restraining Order Battle Against Brother Over Alleged Abuse

Macy Gray’s family drama cooled off weeks after her daughter filed a bombshell restraining order petition against her brother — that accused him of abusing the singer.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held on Aanisah Hinds’ petition.

Earlier this month, the court granted Hinds a temporary restraining order against her brother Tracy Melvin Hinds but set a hearing to discuss a potential permanent order.