Michelle Obama Skipping Donald Trump Inauguration Just Days After Being Ridiculed For Missing Late President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Because She Was 'on Vacation In Hawaii'

Michelle skipping out on Trump's historic day comes shortly after Melania took a swipe at her and claimed she and her husband did not get much information from the Obama administration about moving into the White House for the first term back in 2017.

Melania said on Fox & Friends: "The difference is, I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the processes.

"The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information, the information was upheld from us from the previous administration. But this time I have everything. I have the plans. I could move in.

"I already packed. I already selected the furniture that needs to go in. So it's very different a transition this time, second time around."