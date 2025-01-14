Michelle Obama Skipping Donald Trump Inauguration Just Days After Being Ridiculed For Missing Late President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Because She Was 'on Vacation In Hawaii'
Michelle Obama has confirmed she is skipping the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
RadarOnline.com can reveal this is the second major political event former President Barack Obama's wife has missed within weeks.
A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press said: "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."
No further explanation of why she will be skipping the historic event was given.
Just last week, Michelle was noticeably absent from the funeral for Jimmy Carter, even though every other living president and their spouses were present.
According to reports, the former first lady was reportedly on an extended vacation in Hawaii, according to CNN Chief National Affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny.
Former presidents attended the ceremony on January 9 at the National Cathedral in Washington to honor the late president – including Trump and wife Melania, George W. Bush and wife Laura, Bill Clinton and wife Hillary.
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Dough also attended, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen.
After viewers noticed Michelle was missing in the seat next to her husband and CNN claimed she was still on vacation, social media users were quick to bash the former First Lady.
One person slammed: "Michelle Obama is not at the State funeral for President Carter. She’s in Hawaii, and I guess she couldn’t get her act together to come east. Disgraceful."
Another person added: "It's disappointing that Michelle Obama didn’t see fit to interrupt her vacation to accompany her husband to a state funeral for a former POTUS."
A third openly questioned: "Why isn't Michelle Obama at the funeral of President Jimmy Carter? All of the other spouses are there."
Others slammed her as "disrespectful and disgusting" for missing the service.
Michelle skipping out on Trump's historic day comes shortly after Melania took a swipe at her and claimed she and her husband did not get much information from the Obama administration about moving into the White House for the first term back in 2017.
Melania said on Fox & Friends: "The difference is, I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the processes.
"The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information, the information was upheld from us from the previous administration. But this time I have everything. I have the plans. I could move in.
"I already packed. I already selected the furniture that needs to go in. So it's very different a transition this time, second time around."
The inauguration is scheduled for Monday, January 20, and will feature performances by American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, the Village People, and Lee Greenwood.