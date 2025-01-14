Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Infamous 'Freak-Off' Parties Were 'Consensual' and 'Show No Evidence of Sex Trafficking' as Disgraced Music Mogul Sits Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is defending his now infamous "freak-off" parties, claiming no wrongdoing occurred despite what prosecutors have said about the disgraced music mogul.
This comes on the heels of yet another lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting a teen in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Combs' legal team, the rapper committed no crimes in his long term relationship with “Victim-1,” who has been identified as his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Combs also defended his parties captured on video, and all that went down in the bashes which included A-listers.
Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was.”
"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever,” the letter adds of the "quite dark and grainy” sex tapes. “There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”
"Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Combs is both sexist and puritanical," the letter stated.
It noted: “It is sexist because the government’s theory perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency. The prosecution reflects a paternalistic view that the government is here to protect women, who cannot be trusted to make their own decisions about sex, and are not capable of consenting to sex that the prosecutors view as outside the ‘norm...’”
A witness, Courtney Burgess, previously claimed to have seen sex tapes involving Combs and eight celebrities — with "two to three" of them allegedly being minors at the time.
He also claimed that “all of” the stars seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females appeared to be “victims” and not “perpetrators.”
Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, added at the time: "I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”
A source also claimed the hitmaker's "freak offs were something else." Big time stars were allegedly flown by private jets and shuttled to secret locations to gather at the center of Combs' highly secret affairs.
Combs' downfall began when Ventura sued him in a civil case in late 2023 for sexual assault and abuse.
While Combs denied all of his former partner's claims, including those of drugging her and forcing her to engage in what would become known as "freak-offs," he would end up settling with Ventura within a day for an estimated $30million.
All this comes as the 55-year-old is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teenager in the latest shocking lawsuit against the star.
The unnamed woman claims she was babysitting at a residential building in New York City in 2000 when the alleged attack occurred.
According to the court documents, the woman was walking on the street when she was confronted by Combs, who was sitting inside a car. She claims she hopped into the car "after much cajoling." Two of Combs associates were also in the vehicle, according to the woman.
The complaint reads: "During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised.
"The defendant gave her a drink to 'calm her down.' She soon became groggy and unsteady. Combs and his staff, the two-male codefendants, proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs."
The lawsuit alleges the woman was then taken back to her home and was dropped off at the lobby of her building by the two men from the car.
Combs' team has already denied the claims.
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The music producer has pleaded not guilty and has been denied ball three times.