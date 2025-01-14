Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Infamous 'Freak-Off' Parties Were 'Consensual' and 'Show No Evidence of Sex Trafficking' as Disgraced Music Mogul Sits Behind Bars

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is defending his 'freak-off' parties.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is defending his now infamous "freak-off" parties, claiming no wrongdoing occurred despite what prosecutors have said about the disgraced music mogul.

This comes on the heels of yet another lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting a teen in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs sexual assault lawsuit rape model hamptons party
Source: MEGA

Combs claims nothing criminal occurred during his now infamous 'freak-offs.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to Combs' legal team, the rapper committed no crimes in his long term relationship with “Victim-1,” who has been identified as his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Combs also defended his parties captured on video, and all that went down in the bashes which included A-listers.

Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was.”

"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever,” the letter adds of the "quite dark and grainy” sex tapes. “There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Combs is both sexist and puritanical," the letter stated.

It noted: “It is sexist because the government’s theory perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency. The prosecution reflects a paternalistic view that the government is here to protect women, who cannot be trusted to make their own decisions about sex, and are not capable of consenting to sex that the prosecutors view as outside the ‘norm...’”

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs grim prison christmas day schedule
Source: MEGA

'There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking,' Combs' legal team said of his 'freak-off' videos.

Article continues below advertisement

A witness, Courtney Burgess, previously claimed to have seen sex tapes involving Combs and eight celebrities — with "two to three" of them allegedly being minors at the time.

He also claimed that “all of” the stars seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females appeared to be “victims” and not “perpetrators.”

Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, added at the time: "I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

Article continues below advertisement

A source also claimed the hitmaker's "freak offs were something else." Big time stars were allegedly flown by private jets and shuttled to secret locations to gather at the center of Combs' highly secret affairs.

Combs' downfall began when Ventura sued him in a civil case in late 2023 for sexual assault and abuse.

While Combs denied all of his former partner's claims, including those of drugging her and forcing her to engage in what would become known as "freak-offs," he would end up settling with Ventura within a day for an estimated $30million.

All this comes as the 55-year-old is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teenager in the latest shocking lawsuit against the star.

The unnamed woman claims she was babysitting at a residential building in New York City in 2000 when the alleged attack occurred.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

A witness claimed to have seen one sex tape where the participants were allegedly under the influence.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the court documents, the woman was walking on the street when she was confronted by Combs, who was sitting inside a car. She claims she hopped into the car "after much cajoling." Two of Combs associates were also in the vehicle, according to the woman.

The complaint reads: "During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised.

"The defendant gave her a drink to 'calm her down.' She soon became groggy and unsteady. Combs and his staff, the two-male codefendants, proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Skipping Donald Trump Inauguration Just Days After Being Ridiculed For Missing Late President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Because She Was 'on Vacation In Hawaii'

Composite photo of Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

How Jessica Alba's Long Battle To Give Husband Cash Warren 'Gift' of a Son Strained Marriage as He Felt 'Left Out' With Three Females in House

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit alleges the woman was then taken back to her home and was dropped off at the lobby of her building by the two men from the car.

Combs' team has already denied the claims.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
fresh claims emerge sean diddy combs raped underage girls red rooms
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old is currently behind bars on numerous charges.

Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The music producer has pleaded not guilty and has been denied ball three times.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.