Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Infamous 'Freak-Off' Parties Were 'Consensual' and 'Show No Evidence of Sex Trafficking' as Disgraced Music Mogul Sits Behind Bars

According to Combs' legal team, the rapper committed no crimes in his long term relationship with “Victim-1,” who has been identified as his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Combs also defended his parties captured on video, and all that went down in the bashes which included A-listers.

Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was.”

"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever,” the letter adds of the "quite dark and grainy” sex tapes. “There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”