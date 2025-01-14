Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Drugged and Raped Teen Girl' With TWO Other Men — Before 'Dumping her in Building Lobby' After he 'Pressured' Her to Take Ride in His Car

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teenager in the latest shocking lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul. The unnamed woman claims she was babysitting at a residential building in New York City in 2000 when the alleged attack occurred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teen, in yet another lawsuit against the disgraced rapper.

According to the court documents, the woman was walking when she was confronted by Combs, who was sitting inside a car. She claims she hopped into the car "after much cajoling." Two of the rapper's associates were also in the vehicle, according to the woman. The complaint reads: "During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised.

Source: MEGA The lawsuit claims the teen hopped into Combs' car expecting a ride, but was assaulted instead.

"The defendant gave her a drink to 'calm her down.' She soon became groggy and unsteady. Combs and his staff, the two-male codefendants, proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs." The lawsuit alleges the woman was then taken back to her home and was dropped off at the lobby of her building by the two men from the car. Combs' team has already denied the claims.

They said: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaults, or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. "Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court." The latest lawsuit is just one of more than 20 that have been filed against the 55-year-old hitmaker.

Source: MEGA The Bad Boy founder was also accused of raping another young woman in 2000 alongside Jay-Z.

Another incident is said to have occurred the same year, as Combs was previously accused of raping a teen girl alongside fellow rapper Jay-Z in 2000 at an MTV after party. In the lawsuit, the alleged victim said she took a drink at the party which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down." She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom," until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.

The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed." The victim alleges Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched. Both Jay-Z and Combs have denied the allegations, with the 99 Problems hitmaker attemping to distance himself from the Bad Boy founder.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z and Combs have denied the allegations.

However, Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal recently claimed the two stars were close enough that they checked on each other's lives and relationships. "They were so close that they had matching white girls together, 'cause when they used to see each other, they used to say 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing', he’d be like 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing?' I guess that’s a certain type of closeness," Deal claimed. Combs' legal team once again shot down the claims.