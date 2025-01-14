Inside the Harrowing 'Remote Control Rape' Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs — And the Brutally Violent Psycho Threat He 'Made to Victim at Knifepoint'
A woman who claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs assaulted her with a remote control is speaking out in an explosive new documentary about the fallen rapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details from Peacock's Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, featuring Ashley Parham, who accused Combs of rape after he allegedly coerced her, held a knife to her face, and made further threats alongside others.
The upcoming doc, which premieres on January 14, shows an interview with Parham – whose face is not shown on camera – detailing her alleged experience with the hip-hop mogul in 2018.
The Plantiff, who sued Combs in October, claimed she met the rapper when he barged into her friend's Oakland apartment with several others.
In the documentary, Parham tearfully shared how she has felt isolated since the alleged assault: "I've become incredibly reclusive. I don't trust anyone."
The lawsuit claimed during a FaceTime call with Combs, Parham told her friend Shane Pearce she wasn’t impressed with the rapper – believing he was linked to Tupac Shakur's murder.
Combs allegedly heard the remark and threatened Parham, saying she'd "pay" for it.
The next month, Parham claimed the rapper arrived at the apartment with others, including his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.
She accused Combs of holding a knife to her face and raping her with a remote control, while Khorram allegedly threatened to have her sent anywhere in the world – never to see her family again.
The lawsuit stated both Pearce and Combs removed all of Parham's clothes, after which the rapper covered her in 'oil or lubricant.' Combs then allegedly shoved a TV remote into her vagina.
The suit claimed: "Diddy, while violently raping [Parham] with a television remote, told Plaintiff that her life was in his hands and that if he wanted he could 'take her' and she would never be seen again."
The rapper then allegedly instructed Pearce to flip Parham over on her stomach before telling him to assault her.
The suit further alleged Combs, Pearce, and two other unnamed individuals took turns raping her. Combs also allegedly offered Parham money to say the rape was consensual and that she was a sex worker.
The new documentary will show Parham and her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, providing further details on what they claim happened before the alleged rape.
In a statement to the documentary’s producers, his attorneys dismissed the claims as "fabricated". Khorram's lawyer rejected the allegations in a separate statement as well.
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy also includes interviews with Combs’ childhood friends, his bodyguard, and singer Al B. Sure!, who dated Combs' former girlfriend Kim Porter and is the biological father of Combs' adopted son, Quincy Brown.
The disgraced rapper has consistently denied all sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced over the past year. He is currently being detained at a detention center in Brooklyn and awaiting his May 5 trial date.
Combs' legal team wrote in a statement to People: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.
"It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."
On Parham's claims against Combs specifically, the team added: "As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated, and it was determined the claims were 'unfounded'.
"Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham.
"She is completely unbelievable, and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."