EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal ALL the A-Listers Linked to Ozempic After Golden Globes Branded ‘Parade of Walking Skeletons’
The Hollywood awards season is now well underway but the biggest winner of the season is set to be the slimming wonder drug Ozempic.
Viewers tuning into the Golden Globes were quick to point out how many stars looked noticeably thinner than usual, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And that has led to fevered speculation about whether they've jumped on the GLP-1 bandwagon.
One viewer said online: "It was just a parade of skeleton-thin women in designer dresses."
Another added: "How can these people think they look nice? They just look unwell."
Ana Reisdorf, a registered dietitian, commented: "I would not be surprised if most of the celebs at the Golden Globes were using GLP-1 to look their best for the show.
"GLP-1 is extremely effective for weight loss, even if you are already not overweight."
Weight loss and plastic surgery specialists speculated that several A-list stars, including Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez and Cynthia Erivo, had been taking Ozempic or other blockbuster weight-loss meds like Wegovy and Mounjaro.
They noted tauter faces, thinner arms, and more pronounced collarbones, which are highly suggestive features of weight loss.
Marlee Bruno, a board-certified physician assistant based in Florida and founder of a med spa that prescribes Semaglutide, said that for celebrities at such high-profile events, with millions of people watching, plus countless cameras capturing photos that will last forever, the pressure to look flawless is immense.
Actress Kathy Bates stunned attendees with her slimmed-down figure and taut face.
She has been open about her weight loss journey, which was helped by weekly Ozempic shots, and is one of the few celebrities who has admitted to using the medicine.
Stars rumored to be taking similar drug Semaglutide, which mimics a hormone in the body that signals the brain to stop eating, have denied allegations or simply ignored them.
Gomez, a champion of self-love and body positivity, flaunted her naturally petite frame in an off-the-shoulder Prada gown.
She was noticeably slimmer at the award ceremony, but experts doubt the star, who has been open about her ongoing battle with lupus, is taking a medicine like Ozempic.
Dr Dennis Schimpf, a plastic surgeon, said Gomez is "definitely thin," but she isn't "wasting or gaunt, which is normally kind of the giveaway".
He said: "Hers would be the hardest to know for sure. I would be surprised if she had done it just because of her other medical problems and her starting weight not being really heavy.
"I've read a few things about her and that she kind of adopted a more healthy lifestyle and exercises. 'A lot of times, it's not necessarily just one thing like the GLP treatment, but also kind of a combination of lifestyle as well as dietary habits."
Kidman, who has not addressed Ozempic rumors, also stunned fans in a custom Balenciaga gown that showed off her sculpted arms and slim figure.
Medic Bruno said that, while Ms Kidman looked "stunning," her dress revealed a sign of rapid weight loss.
She said: "Her backless dress, which looked stunning, did reveal some loose skin. This loose skin could be due to aging, but it’s more likely a direct result of rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medication."
Kidman has always been thin, but looser skin around her upper arms signaled to Dr Schimpf that she has lost significant fat in that area and possibly muscle.
He said: "You're losing subcutaneous fat. So the skin at that point, especially like at her age, the skin's not really going to tighten much.
"The skin is muscle, but because the medicine is putting their bodies in a deficit, a calorie deficit.
"The body basically breaks down fat for fuel or energy, until there's not much fat left, and then it actually will break down muscle, because that's the next kind of source of fuel or energy."
Dr Schimpf noted that a pronounced clavicle is a solid 'giveaway' that a star is using Ozempic.
Erivo and her Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M Chu accepted the best box office achievement award.
Dr Schimpf said: "She looked dramatically different in her chest and shoulders than she had in the past."
Erivo, he said, had lost a significant amount of subcutaneous fat, or fat that lays directly under the skin.
Ariana Grande, channeling Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy, has also been speculated to have reached for the injectable slimming drugs.
Another medic added: "It looks like she lost too much weight too.
"It also looks like her eyes are bulging out of their sockets a bit, which is a sign of a lot of weight loss."