EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal ALL the A-Listers Linked to Ozempic After Golden Globes Branded ‘Parade of Walking Skeletons’

The Hollywood awards season is now well underway but the biggest winner of the season is set to be the slimming wonder drug Ozempic.

Viewers tuning into the Golden Globes were quick to point out how many stars looked noticeably thinner than usual, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And that has led to fevered speculation about whether they've jumped on the GLP-1 bandwagon.

One viewer said online: "It was just a parade of skeleton-thin women in designer dresses."

Another added: "How can these people think they look nice? They just look unwell."