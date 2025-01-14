Massive Grammys After-Party Axed Amid L.A. Wildfires Disaster — But Awards Ceremony Going Ahead as Planned With 'Renewed Sense of Purpose'

The Recording Academy announced Monday the awards are still set for that Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but they will now take on a "renewed sense of purpose."

The show's status had been doubted, as many of the honorees continue to fight to protect their homes against the raging fires. Producers of the show recognized the challenges many Southern California residents are facing.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement: "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."