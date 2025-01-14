Massive Grammys After-Party Axed Amid L.A. Wildfires Disaster — But Awards Ceremony Going Ahead as Planned With 'Renewed Sense of Purpose'
The party is over for Grammy revelers, but the award show must go on in light of the devastating Los Angeles fires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Grammy organizers say the upcoming ceremony on Feb. 2 will take place, but many of the week's biggest events and parties are being postponed.
The Recording Academy announced Monday the awards are still set for that Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but they will now take on a "renewed sense of purpose."
The show's status had been doubted, as many of the honorees continue to fight to protect their homes against the raging fires. Producers of the show recognized the challenges many Southern California residents are facing.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement: "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."
The note continued: "In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned.
"This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.
"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."
It is yet to be revealed what the adjusted Grammy ceremony will look like, but already the circumstances have led to other adjustments.
Universal Music Group has canceled all of its Grammy-related events, including its Saturday artist showcase and normally huge post-Grammy party.
The company has pledged to use the money they would have spent on the shindig for Los Angeles wildfire relief.
A statement from the group explained: "Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires. Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.
"L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode."
The battle in Los Angeles has intensified this week, with the return of dangerous high winds. Gusts of nearly 100 mph could fan the out-of-control flames towards the Hollywood hub of Brentwood or even the iconic San Fernando Valley, it is been feared.
Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, made a chilling prediction about how the fires could only worsen.
He said: "There will be the potential for explosive fire growth as those winds pick back up."
The winds are expected to pound the area through Wednesday, spreading embers, igniting new blazes and grounding airborne fire fighters.
Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said: "The winds are potentially getting dangerous and strong again.
"The biggest thing that people need to know is that this is still dangerous."