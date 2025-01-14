Raging Jimmy Kimmel Brands Donald Trump 'Disgusting' for His 'Vile, Irresponsible and Unsurprising' Response to California Wildfires

In one of his many reactions to the fires, Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place... they just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host was quick to respond and said: "I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things – our alleged future President – and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour.

“The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters – who apparently aren’t white enough – to be out there, risking their lives on our behalf is… it’s disgusting. But it’s not surprising.”