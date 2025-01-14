Your tip
Raging Jimmy Kimmel Brands Donald Trump 'Disgusting' for His 'Vile, Irresponsible and Unsurprising' Response to California Wildfires

Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Kimmel called out Trump for his shocking response to the wildfires.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel has put Donald Trump on blast, calling the president-elect "disgusting" for his response to the devastating California wildfires.

The incoming president has not been quiet during the horrific situation, blasting the state's leaders including governor Gavin Newsom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jimmy kimmel brands donald trump disgusting vile irresponsible response to california wildfires
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/INSTAGRAM

Kimmel slammed Trump as 'disgusting' for his response to the California wildfires.

In one of his many reactions to the fires, Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place... they just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host was quick to respond and said: "I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things – our alleged future President – and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour.

“The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters – who apparently aren’t white enough – to be out there, risking their lives on our behalf is… it’s disgusting. But it’s not surprising.”

jimmy kimmel brands donald trump disgusting vile irresponsible response to california wildfires
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/INSTAGRAM

The comedian called out the president-elect for his 'attack on firefighters.'

The 57-year-old continued: "It’s been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us, multiple people, families, friends, colleagues, neighbors, whose house is burned down, and the truth is we don’t even know if it’s over.”

Kimmel also praised the emergency workers: “... We see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots, helping others who lost theirs.”

Kimmel isn't the only late night host calling out Trump as Seth Meyers also ripped the former reality star.

fox news maria bartiromo considered donald trump vice president jd vance
Source: MEGA

Trump has been critical of California's leaders during the horrific situation.

Meyers, 51, mocked Trump's "unconditional discharge" for the hush money case, and previously touched on the 78-year-old's inaccurate claim about Newsom when he said the governor refused to sign a “water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water” to extinguish the fires.

The funnyman's comments didn't go unnoticed as Trump was quick to return to Truth Social in the middle of the night and cried: "How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a 'network' run by a truly bad group of people... I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."

Trump concluded: "These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these 'in kind' contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

The fires in California have forced thousands to evacuate and has claimed the lives of over 20 people. As the chaos has continued, L.A. mayor Karen Bass spoke about "moving forward."

sarah michelle gellar sara foster jillian michaels slam gavin newsom karen bass california wildfire response
Source: MEGA

L.A. mayor Karen Bass, who has faced backlash, spoke about 'moving forward.'

She stated on Tuesday: "We’re going to make it through these next few days, but we want to begin to think about how we rebuild,” Bass said at a news conference..."

