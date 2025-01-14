Your tip
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Announces She's In Remission From Cancer — as Prince William Prepares to Take The Throne From 'Dying' King Charles

Composite photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton announced her cancer is in remission.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is officially cancer-free.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales announced she's now in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.

Middleton, 43, gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.

prince william being careful celebrate kate middleton birthday cancer free
Source: MEGA

Middleton completed cancer treatment four months ago.

The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.

She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

Source: @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM

Middleton returned to the hospital where she underwent chemotherapy to thank her care team.

Middleton then revealed her new roles as "Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden," before adding: "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

While the princess concluded by expressing what a "relief" it is to "be in remission," she noted "it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton further revealed her new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden in the emotional post.

As Middleton looks to her new chapter, her husband Prince William, 43, is said to be gearing up to take the throne as sources claim his father King Charles III's days are numbered.

While the Crown has yet to specify what type of cancer Charles has, it's believed he's suffering from deadly pancreatic cancer.

Recently, Charles has taken steps including updating his will – during which was pressure to remove renegade son Prince Harry – in preparation for his death.

prince william dad king charles power play cancer
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Prince William is said to be pressuring King Charles to elevate him to the throne before his illness takes over.

Royal insiders claimed William has also pressured his father to elevate him to the throne before his illness becomes too overwhelming for him to rule.

Other members of the royal family, including Charles' sister Princess Anne, are also said to be pushing the monarch with requests before it's too late.

Anne, 74, reportedly gave Charles an ultimatum in hopes her daughter, Zara Tindell, will be given a princess title before Charles succumbs to his illness.

Nearly five decades ago Anne was given the chance to give her two children royal titles, but she refused. Now, she's apparently had a change of heart.

A royal source said: "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free. Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year.

"It's fair to say they've alway felt somewhat guilty watching their mom work harder than any of the royals while they've been able to pursue their own interests, but the King's diagnosis was a call of duty even for them."

