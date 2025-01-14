Inside the Fresh Litany of Sex Assault Allegations Against 'Sandman' Writer Neil Gaiman — After First Being Accused in 2023
At least eight women have come forward with damning allegations of sexual assault against legendary novelist and comic author Neil Gaiman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The charges back up similar allegations against the writer revealed in a disturbing podcast last year.
Gaiman has become a fantasy cult favorite, whose best-selling books and comics including The Sandman, American Gods and Coraline have all been turned into television shows and movies.
However, the new allegations are all too real. A new investigation into allegations first brought to light last July has revealed more potential victims.
Last year, Tortoise Media released a six-part podcast featuring multiple women who said Gaiman, 64, sexually assaulted them. Many of the women opted to protect their identities and used only their first names or pseudonyms.
Now, several of the initial accusers, along with multiple new ones, have all come forward on the record in a story in New York Magazine to reveal tales of sadomasochism, bondage, and degradation from Gaiman.
One of these women, Scarlett Pavlovich, was 22 when she worked for the author as a babysitter to his 5-year-old child. Pavlovich said the very first time they met, he offered to draw her a bath. She alleged that he then joined her in the tub naked, asked for her to sit on his lap, and sexually assaulted her.
Pavlovich graphically recalled to the magazine: "He put his fingers straight into my a-- and tried to put his penis in my a--. And I said, 'No, no.'
"Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said 'no' as well.
"Then he asked if he could c--- on my face, and I said 'no' but he did anyway. He said, 'Call me ‘master,' and I'll c---.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.'"
Other women came forward with similar stories of Gaiman's domination desires.
One woman, who only used the pseudonym "Brenda" detailed the language he allegedly used during a sexual encounter at a horror convention.
She said: "He seemed to have a script. He wanted me to call him 'master' immediately… It was like he'd gone into this ritual that had nothing to do with me."
Another woman said Gaiman raped her during one encounter after she repeatedly told him "no" due to having a bad UTI. Still, another accuser alleged that Gaiman attempted to assault her on his tour bus after she had told him she didn’t want to have sex with him.
Years later, the sexed-craze author reportedly gave her $60,000 for therapy to "make up for the damage."
A police report accusing Gaiman of a sexual assault was made in January 2023, but the investigation was eventually dropped. However, the accusations have had a damaging affect to his career and productions, both current and in development.
Season 2 of the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman is still scheduled to go forward for now, but the third season of Prime Video's Good Omens has been axed, and the show will now end with one 90-minute episode.
Disney has also paused production on its film adaptation of The Graveyard Book and Netflix has canceled Dead Boy Detectives.
Gaiman has strenuously denied all allegations against him, asserting that each sexual relationship was consensual.
Representatives for Gaiman also defended his kinky lifestyle and told the original Tortoise podcast that "sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism, and masochism may not be to everyone's taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful."