At least eight women have come forward with damning allegations of sexual assault against legendary novelist and comic author Neil Gaiman, RadarOnline.com has learned. The charges back up similar allegations against the writer revealed in a disturbing podcast last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA He has been slammed with various allegations of sexual misconduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Gaiman has become a fantasy cult favorite, whose best-selling books and comics including The Sandman, American Gods and Coraline have all been turned into television shows and movies. However, the new allegations are all too real. A new investigation into allegations first brought to light last July has revealed more potential victims. Last year, Tortoise Media released a six-part podcast featuring multiple women who said Gaiman, 64, sexually assaulted them. Many of the women opted to protect their identities and used only their first names or pseudonyms. Now, several of the initial accusers, along with multiple new ones, have all come forward on the record in a story in New York Magazine to reveal tales of sadomasochism, bondage, and degradation from Gaiman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alleged victims shared stories of kink.

Article continues below advertisement

One of these women, Scarlett Pavlovich, was 22 when she worked for the author as a babysitter to his 5-year-old child. Pavlovich said the very first time they met, he offered to draw her a bath. She alleged that he then joined her in the tub naked, asked for her to sit on his lap, and sexually assaulted her. Pavlovich graphically recalled to the magazine: "He put his fingers straight into my a-- and tried to put his penis in my a--. And I said, 'No, no.' "Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said 'no' as well. "Then he asked if he could c--- on my face, and I said 'no' but he did anyway. He said, 'Call me ‘master,' and I'll c---.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gaiman has denied all allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Other women came forward with similar stories of Gaiman's domination desires. One woman, who only used the pseudonym "Brenda" detailed the language he allegedly used during a sexual encounter at a horror convention. She said: "He seemed to have a script. He wanted me to call him 'master' immediately… It was like he'd gone into this ritual that had nothing to do with me." Another woman said Gaiman raped her during one encounter after she repeatedly told him "no" due to having a bad UTI. Still, another accuser alleged that Gaiman attempted to assault her on his tour bus after she had told him she didn’t want to have sex with him. Years later, the sexed-craze author reportedly gave her $60,000 for therapy to "make up for the damage."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many of his productions are now in flux.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.