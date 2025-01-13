Princess Anne 'Issues Dying King Charles With Brutal Ultimatum' to Make Her Daughter a Princess Before He is Killed by Cancer
Princess Anne is hoping her daughter, Zara Tindall, will be made a princess by King Charles before he succumbs to cancer.
Almost 50 years ago, Anne was offered the chance to give her two children royal titles and she rejected it, but now she's had a big change of heart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Today, the 74-year-old is said to be in fear Zara and her son, Peter, may hold her shocking decision against her, and with Charles' devastating diagnosis as well as Kate Middleton fighting her own health battles, Anne is said to now want her kids with royal titles.
A royal insider said: "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free. Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year.
"It's fair to say they've alway felt somewhat guilty watching their mom work harder than any of the royals while they've been able to pursue their own interests, but the King's diagnosis was a call of duty even for them."
Insiders are now claiming Anne has approached Charles in hopes of making Zara a princess.
"The roster's bare bones and if anyone has a say in the matter it's the hardest working royal out there," the source shared. "There's no doubt (Duchess of Edinburgh) Sophie, (Prince) William, and (Queen) Camilla have stepped up, but Anne can see how Zara – and especially her husband Mike – being available will make a huge difference."
The insider added: "She also knows Kate and William would absolutely support the decision."
In June of 2024, Anne was "kicked by a horse," suffering a concussion and sparking concern of her workload at her age.
The source explained: "The incident was a red flag for Zara, who was surprised her equestrian mom would get into such a position that a horse could injure her. Zara desperately wants her to take a back seat, even if it means signing her and her family's lives over to royal duties.
"Zara also wants to help support Kate and William, with whom they are incredibly close. But more than that, it's Anne's duty to ensure the King's needs are met and she does worry about the pressure Charles has put himself under this year."
The insider concluded: "Bringing Zara (Zara's husband Mike) and Peter if he's willing, into the fold makes complete sense. Expect announcements in the coming year."
Meanwhile, William is taking an even larger role in the royal landscape as his father's future is uncertain.
A previous source claimed: "William has never been more influential. His time to rule will be sooner rather than later."
They continued: "He is seizing the opportunity to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run. It's no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door."
The source also hinted William, 42, could become "the toughest ruler the family has ever seen" and added, "He's not willing to take any nonsense."
Despite his health, Charles, 76, is still expected to continue making his public appearances and is setting his sights on returning to his full schedule of public duties, including "exciting" UK and international visits.