EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Investigator Reveals Very Grim Reasons Why Suspect John Mark Karr Should Be Back in Frame for Killing of Beauty Queen

Karr fled the U.S. back in 2001 despite child pornography charges pending, and it was reported that cops grabbed him because he said he was with "JonBenet when she died and it was an accident."

However, he was brought to the authorities' attention back in 2006 after a University of Colorado in Boulder professor revealed he'd had a four-year correspondence with "Daxis" — a person who seemed obsessed with the case and reportedly sounded like he was confessing to murdering the child beauty queen.

That person was Karr.

However, authorities determined Karr wasn't in Colorado when the young girl was murdered, and his DNA didn't match up with the evidence found at the crime scene.

Karr then vanished after being released by police.