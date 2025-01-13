EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Investigator Reveals Very Grim Reasons Why Suspect John Mark Karr Should Be Back in Frame for Killing of Beauty Queen
An investigator in the JonBenét Ramsey case has revealed the very grim reasons why suspect John Mark Karr should be back in the frame for the killing of the child beauty queen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the connections Karr has with the cold case that has raised questions if he's the suspect police have been searching for since the chilling murder happened.
This past December marked 28 years since the brutal murder of the 6-year-old in her family's basement on Christmas night in 1996.
The case has remained unsolved, and for years, possible suspects have been discussed — one of them being Karr.
Karr fled the U.S. back in 2001 despite child pornography charges pending, and it was reported that cops grabbed him because he said he was with "JonBenet when she died and it was an accident."
However, he was brought to the authorities' attention back in 2006 after a University of Colorado in Boulder professor revealed he'd had a four-year correspondence with "Daxis" — a person who seemed obsessed with the case and reportedly sounded like he was confessing to murdering the child beauty queen.
That person was Karr.
However, authorities determined Karr wasn't in Colorado when the young girl was murdered, and his DNA didn't match up with the evidence found at the crime scene.
Karr then vanished after being released by police.
Before Karr was a suspect in the Ramsey case, he had a troubled upbringing and past.
When he was just 6 years old, his mother allegedly set him on fire and told him he was the son of Satan.
He married his first wife when she was just 13 years old, before her family had the marriage annulled.
Karr then lost his twin daughters at birth with his second wife, Lara.
They welcomed three sons before she divorced him.
As Karr was still a person of interest in the brutal murder, the team trying to solve the case was built slowly — and one person who joined the group was Laurie Simpson.
Simpson wasn't an investigator or ex-law enforcement, she worked in the hospitality business and was well aware of the Ramsey case.
After having conversations with Karr by email or phone, Simpson described the suspect as "sometimes charismatic" and revealed they "talked about cornbread recipes."
Simpson has claimed in a past interview: "I do believe he is the killer. He once told Raye (Croghan), 'You don't know me, Raye. I am a very dark person.'"
Croghan was a tech-savvy security specialist and attempted to find out everything about him.
As for a possible motive behind killing a child beauty queen — Simpson has claimed it possibly had to do with the deaths of his twin daughters, Angel and Innocence.
A nurse who knew Karr claimed the twin girls died at home when he delivered them.
Simpson claimed: "He wanted to take his wife Lara to Northside Hospital in Atlanta. That's where JonBenet was born. He got angry when he told me that story. Why, he wondered, did JonBenet live and his twins die. He would weep about the twins."
Another major reason Simpson has stated she believes Karr is the one who killed Ramsey — he often used phrases similar to the ones found in the ransom note that was found on the night the young girl was murdered.
Nearly three decades after the murder that shocked the world, new developments have been made in the cold case, and Ramsey's dad, John, now 81, is still fighting to find out who killed his daughter.
Recently, John revealed he plans to meet with the Boulder Police Department chief, Stephen Redfearn, in Colorado next month as he continues to pursue leads in the case, thanks to new advances in detective skills like DNA sampling.
Simpson revealed she attempted to reach out to Chief Redfearn recently and didn't hear back directly from him but was contacted by Boulder Detective Scott Byars.
She revealed everything she knew about Karr from her own investigation — during a two hour conversation.