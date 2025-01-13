Ricky Gervais Accused of Living in a 'Psych Ward' as He Gives Glimpse at His VERY Stark Interior Design At $18Million Mansion

Ricky Gervais has been slammed over his new $18million mansion. RadarOnline.com can reveal critics online came out in droves to trash the comedian's sterile interior design choices – and went as far as claiming he's living in a "psych ward." Gervais, 63, showed off pictures of his new home in the affluent Hampstead neighborhood in London, but the reaction from fans wasn't quite what he expected.

Source: MEGA Critics slammed Gervais' home for looking 'cold' and uninviting.

The Office creator purchased the home in March 2023 and the property boasts nine bathrooms, a spa and gym. On Sunday, January 12, Gervais shared a glimpse of the grand foyer to his home on Instagram. He captioned the post: "I call this piece “Laundry Basket on a Bench in The Hall."

Source: @RICKYGERVAIS/INSTAGRAM One user compared the hall to a 'private hospital.'

In the photo, a wrought iron and white marble stair case could be seen to the right of the image, as tons of natural light poured in from an apparent skylight above it. White walls and white marble floors created a mirror effect in the room, which also featured warm wood doors, two pieces of art and an abstract gold console table. Followers flocked to the comment section to riff off the large, mostly empty and color-less space.

Source: @RICKYGERVAIS/INSTAGRAM Gervais purchased the home in March 2023.

Some followers were taken aback by the slick floors with one fan cautioning: "I call that floor, 'too slippery and awaiting a workplace injury report to be filled out because a liquid was left spilt.'" Others found the room barren and joked: "Get some acoustic panels up, I can hear that room from here!" Several others thought the comedian's home resembled a sterile hospital. One commented: "Love what you have done to the place has that real psychopath mentality ward vibes," while another echoed, "Must be weird living in a private hospital."

Source: @RICKYGERVAIS/INSTAGRAM Gervais sparked a battle with his Hampstead neighbors over his plans to rip up the backyard and build a tennis court.

This isn't the first time Gervais' home has stirred a bit of controversy. One factor in the funnyman's purchasing the home was a desire for more outdoor space so he could build a tennis court. Despite outrage from locals, who were concerned with construction noise and nosey onlookers, Gervais got the go-ahead from the local council in September 2024 to start the renovation, though he was given strict rules for the build.

Gervais was required to adhere to an eco-plan as making way for the tennis court required him to chop down nine historic trees and tear up three quarters of his backyard, including a waterfall, retaining wall and pergola. In order to carry out the build, Gervais would have to plant new trees, which locals were still not happy about as it would take years of maturing for them to reach the height of the previous ones. Adding to tensions over Gervais moving in was his confession last August, when he explained it was unlikely the mansion would be his "forever home."