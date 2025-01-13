Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Fuming' Her 'Former Friend' Blake Lively Is 'Siding With Actor' in Wake of Their Brutal Split
Deborra-Lee Furness has a new "friend-turned-enemy" following confirmation of her ex-husband's hot budding romance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Furness is reportedly upset with her "former friend" Blake Lively for "siding" with her ex, Hugh Jackman, following his "hard launch" with girlfriend Sutton Foster last week.
Furness, who split from the Australian actor in September 2023, isn't too happy with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine co-star – whom she believes knew about her ex's new relationship.
An insider said: "She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton.
"Truth be told it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they're so different, but she felt they got on just fine."
In November, RadarOnline.com revealed Furness was "seething with rage" over the Hollywood couple potentially knowing about Jackman's romance with Foster.
A source said Furness discovered both Lively and Reynolds "could sense something was brewing between Hugh and Sutton Foster" and failed to inform her.
They continued: "But they kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!
"Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"
Jackman and Reynolds met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and have been bosom buddies ever since, with them meeting up for regular dinners with their partners.
But that dynamic shifted once Jackman fell for Foster, and Furness has been furious Reynolds and Lively didn't spill the beans on what they knew.
The source added: "Debs feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut."
Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, established their shomance-turned-romance while walking to dinner in Santa Monica last Monday, with photos capturing the two showing major PDA.
The public appearance came just two days after Jackman supported his two-time Tony-winning lover in her West Coast run of musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress.
The couple reportedly sparked up feelings while co-starring in the 2022 revival of The Music Man on Broadway, with insiders claiming they were "getting on very well" both on and off stage.
But things were more complicated as Jackman was still married to Furness, whom he wed in 1996, and Foster was still with her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin.
While Jackman and Furness had been apart for over a year, reports say she was "blindsided" by her ex's new relationship and was left "devastated".
The former couple was previously married for 27 years, welcoming two children along the way.
In their joint breakup announcement, they wrote: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.
"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."
Despite a seemingly amicable split, RadarOnline.com revealed last month Furness was reportedly "fuming" over her ex's relationship with Foster.
An insider said: "Deb and Hugh are doing everything they can to keep things amicable, but it's not easy. She feels humiliated. Deb is shocked that Hugh's already moved on.
"This brings her to the conclusion he didn't want to save their marriage, and that's what hurts the most".
The source continued: "Deb isn't going to let anyone make her the victim, but it is a challenge to co-parent with Hugh right now. Any time they need to speak is fraught with tension because Hugh knows her so well".
According to another insider, Foster and Jackman’s relationship was "the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced".
They said: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
Foster was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin for ten years before filing for divorce in October 2024 – a case that is still unresolved.
The Bunheads alum and Griffin, 53, share an adopted daughter, Emily, born in 2017.