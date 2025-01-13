Demi Moore's 'Pedo' Scandal Erupts Again — With Fans Going Insane After Video of Her Kissing 15-Year-Old Boy Resurfaces Following Her Golden Globes Victory
Demi Moore's big Hollywood comeback has been overshadowed by a hidden secret moment from her past that has been unearthed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the actress celebrates her first award show win, a video has resurfaced showing her making out with an underage boy.
Moore took home the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy at the recent Golden Globe awards for her performance in The Substance.
The 62-year-old brought down the house with a moving speech about winning her first ever acting award, leaving nary a dry eye in the hotel ballroom.
However, the shine from her golden victory shower has been tarnished by the video, which Entertainment Tonight first dug up.
It was the first interview they ever did with the actress in 1982 while she was at a restaurant celebrating General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini's 15th birthday – and booze wasn't the only thing hitting Moore's lips.
"I love him dearly. He's one of my most favorite people," the then 19-year-old said in the video of her underage co-star, in between numerous passionate kisses shared between the two.
"I love Philip and he's the only one I love," she joked.
Fans online were shocked, with many slamming her for her past actions.
One person on X tweeted: "Demi Moore passionately kissed a 15-year-old teen boy, she’s a washed up predator."
Another summarized their feelings: "From congratulating Demi Moore to finding out later she was PASSIONATELY kissing a 15-year-old."
While a third person demanded: 'Oh hell nah – take her award back IMMEDIATELY."
The G.I. Jane star was married to musician Freddy Moore at the time, but that didn't stop the star from showing her love for Tanzini.
And witnesses to that night told RadarOnline.com Moore definitely wanted more.
"Demi never stopped flirting with him throughout the evening," one witness at the time claimed. "Even though reporters and photographers were in full sight, she kept right on kissing and cuddling and teasing him until the party was over."
But that's not all. Moore is said to have invited Tanzini into a ladies room stall for some private hanky-panky.
Moore teased the child with taunts like, "Come on honey, let me teach you how to be a man," another witness alleged. "When Demi arrived, she was acting pretty rowdy. It looked like she'd been partying before she got there."
At the time, Moore had quite a bad-girl reputation around Hollywood.
One observer claimed: "In those days, she used a lot of drugs and booze. She's clean and sober now, but back then she was a bad influence on a kid like Philip."
According to the source, the sexy flirtation didn't end until Tanzini's mom stormed into the ladies room and told them to knock it off!
"She was furious," the witness claimed. "When I told her I couldn't get them to come out, she made a beeline to the bathroom and put a stop to Demi and Philip's shenanigans."
Moore was a leading lady in the '90s – starring in hit films including A Few Good Men, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and G.I. Jane – but her career hit a lull, and she seemingly stepped out of the spotlight.
Despite her impressive resume – which included four Golden Globe nominations, as well as an Emmy and SAG award nods – Moore's earlier work never won her a major acting award.
That all changed when she signed up to star in the 2024 thriller about a 50-year-old aerobics performer who's offered a substance promising to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.
Amid thundering applause from the crowd as she accepted her award, Moore began: "Wow, I really wasn't expecting that.
"I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful."