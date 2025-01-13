Demi Moore's 'Pedo' Scandal Erupts Again — With Fans Going Insane After Video of Her Kissing 15-Year-Old Boy Resurfaces Following Her Golden Globes Victory

Moore took home the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy at the recent Golden Globe awards for her performance in The Substance.

The 62-year-old brought down the house with a moving speech about winning her first ever acting award, leaving nary a dry eye in the hotel ballroom.

However, the shine from her golden victory shower has been tarnished by the video, which Entertainment Tonight first dug up.

It was the first interview they ever did with the actress in 1982 while she was at a restaurant celebrating General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini's 15th birthday – and booze wasn't the only thing hitting Moore's lips.

"I love him dearly. He's one of my most favorite people," the then 19-year-old said in the video of her underage co-star, in between numerous passionate kisses shared between the two.

"I love Philip and he's the only one I love," she joked.