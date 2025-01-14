How Jessica Alba's Long Battle To Give Husband Cash Warren 'Gift' of a Son Strained Marriage as He Felt 'Left Out' With Three Females in House

Jessica Alba's tireless mission to give Cash Warren the "gift" of a son is said to have put a major strain on their marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed Warren felt "left out" of his family because of the dominating female energy from his wife and two daughters.

News of Warren's desperate desire to have a boy surfaced as Alba, 43, and the film producer, 46, split after nearly 17 years of marriage.