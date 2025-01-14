How Jessica Alba's Long Battle To Give Husband Cash Warren 'Gift' of a Son Strained Marriage as He Felt 'Left Out' With Three Females in House
Jessica Alba's tireless mission to give Cash Warren the "gift" of a son is said to have put a major strain on their marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed Warren felt "left out" of his family because of the dominating female energy from his wife and two daughters.
News of Warren's desperate desire to have a boy surfaced as Alba, 43, and the film producer, 46, split after nearly 17 years of marriage.
In December 2017, the Fantastic Four actress and Warren finally welcomed son Hayes to their family.
But sources claimed the road getting there wasn't easy for the couple – and it created a rift which would later lead to the end of their relationship.
An insider said at the time: "It's no secret that Cash wants a son to play basketball with and watch sports.
"He feels left out sometimes because his daughters like doing lots of girly stuff with their mom."
Warren wasn't the only one who wanted a son, either. His father, Michael – who starred in Hill Street Blues and won two national basketball titles with UCLA – was also said to be desperate for a grandson.
The source added: "Grandpa Michael dreams of having an all-star player in the family one day.
"Sports also reigns supreme for Cash. The sports channels would be on TV 24/7 if Jessica and the girls didn't complain."
The insider continued: "In fact, the only time he gets to watch an uninterrupted game is if he lets his daughters give him a makeover!
"When Jessica sees Cash with smudged makeup all over his face, she cracks up."
Alba was said to be on board with trying for a son though, as the source noted: "They're doing some research into what they can do to enhance the odds of having a son."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba and Warren appeared to be the picture-perfect family on the outside, but signs their marriage was coming to end had been brewing for some time.
The couple tied the knot in 2008 and share three children together – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.
In recent weeks, Alba sparked separation rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Then, she was caught in a PDA moment with another man at a ritzy Hollywood party.
Alba attended a pre-Golden Globes party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with writer and socialite Derek Blasberg, whom she was seen holding hands with at the event.
Eagle-eyed onlookers also noticed Alba was once again not wearing her wedding ring.
But Alba wasn't the only one to ditch her ring. When she shared a family photo during the holidays, followers noticed her now-estranged husband was not wearing his wedding band, further fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.