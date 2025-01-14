EXCLUSIVE: How Jack the Ripper's Identity Could Finally be Revealed — 136 Years On From Prostitute Rampage

The grisly case of Jack the Ripper could finally be closed by British cops more than 136 years after his murderous killing spree in London.

A descendant of one of the Ripper’s victims has demanded an inquest into one of history’s most notorious serial killers after DNA evidence suggested the murderer was a Polish barber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The true identity of Jack the Ripper, whose grisly murders terrorized the murky slums of Whitechapel in east London in 1888, has been a mystery ever since.

He is believed to have killed at least five female prostitutes.