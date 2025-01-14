EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Creator Leilani May Insists She's Making 'Ethical Content — After Banking $250K By Having Sex With 122 Spring Breakers in Cancun
OnlyFans star Leilani May says she makes "ethical content" after banking a cool $250,000 from sex with 122 Spring Breakers in Cancun.
The nurse turned adult industry worker has insisted her x-rated content fosters inclusivity, respect, and diversity, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
She has now revealed plans to tour US college towns and cities to film with students.
"I’m not interested in perpetuating the assembly-line culture of adult entertainment," May told us.
"This isn’t about exploitation. It’s about celebrating diversity, breaking down taboos, and creating meaningful, respectful connections."
College students from across the US queued in a hotel corridor in the Mexican resort for up to six hours to have sex with May, 26.
The New Zealander said of her previous career: "Nursing taught me to see the humanity in everyone.
"Whether I was caring for patients in cardiac wards or offering comfort in intensive care units, I learned the value of trust, empathy, and respect. Those values are at the heart of what I do now."
After leaving her nursing career, May initially struggled with the stigma attached to her work in adult entertainment. Yet, she found strength in forging her own path.
"I’m not ashamed of what I do," she said. "This work is about connection and empowerment. I want to challenge stereotypes and show that intimacy on camera can be beautiful and inclusive."
May’s upcoming U.S. project involves spending up to a week in college towns, inviting students and locals to participate in filmed collaborations.
However, she’s adamant that this is not a gimmick or a vehicle for exploitation.
“This is not about ticking off some bucket-list fantasy or creating conveyor-belt content,” she emphasized.
“Each collaboration is about trust and ensuring that everyone involved feels respected and empowered. I’m not a toy, and I’m not treating others like toys either."
May’s approach stands in stark contrast to the often-criticized practices within the adult industry, where content creators sometimes prioritize quantity over quality or ethics.
"The adult industry has a lot of room for growth in terms of ethics and representation,” May explained.
"I want to be a part of that change by showing that adult content can celebrate diversity and intimacy in a way that uplifts everyone involved."
A key element of May’s work is her commitment to diversity, ensuring that her content represents people of all genders, sizes, and backgrounds.
"Sex and intimacy are universal experiences.
"It’s time for adult entertainment to reflect that reality. I want my content to show that beauty and connection exist in all forms, beyond the narrow standards the industry has historically imposed," she claimed.
For May, this mission is deeply personal. She’s witnessed firsthand the harm caused by societal taboos and unrealistic expectations around intimacy.
"I want to normalize conversations about intimacy and make people feel seen," she said.
"My nursing background taught me that understanding and compassion are key to helping people feel comfortable. That’s something I bring to every collaboration."
While May has seen tremendous success, amassing a significant following on OnlyFans and earning millions in the process, her journey has not been without obstacles. Rivalries and smear campaigns have been a persistent challenge.
“People have gone to extreme lengths to sabotage me," she revealed.
"From false reports to getting my social media accounts taken down, it’s been a constant battle. But I’m here to stay. I believe in my mission, and I’m not letting anything deter me."
May’s relationship with fellow content creator Bonnie Blue made headlines last year when their professional partnership dissolved amid personal tensions. Though the fallout was public, May has moved forward with a renewed focus on her solo work.
"Sometimes you have to make decisions that are right for you," she reflected. "I’ve learned to stay true to my values, even when it’s difficult."