Tori Spelling's Raunchiest Sex Confession Yet: Former 'Beverly Hills, 90201' Star Reveals All About her 'One and Only Threesome' — And Why It Convinced Her She Was 'Definitely' Into Boys
Tori Spelling opened up on her "one and only threesome" – and how the experience convinced her she was sexually attracted to men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on her threesome with "a male and a female" – and why she will never have another – during a recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast.
Spelling candidly spoke about her sexuality during the February 3 episode of her podcast.
She confessed the experience happened while she was filming Beverly Hills, 90210 and explained the cast was staying aboard The Queen Mary ship in Long Beach.
One night, after a long day of working, the actress decided to bring a few guests back to her room.
The mother-of-five recalled: "It was a state room. It was small and it was dark and lots of velvet.
"I can still remember it. Not some good florals. Not good. But yeah, I had my one and only threesome, and it was me, a male and a female."
Spelling confessed the threesome was "less" enjoyable than expected, before noting kissing women had always been just "fun and games" to her – and something she did to "shock the boys and make them drool."
She continued: "I'll put it this way: this is going back. I don't think girls nowadays do this because they're not there to, like, make guys be like, 'Oh, my gosh.'
"But, you know, back in the '90s, it was kind of a thing. And you would do this thing where you would be like, 'Let's shock the boys and make them drool,' and you would make out with your friend. And whether you had interest in other in females or no interest at all, it was like, it's just two girls kissing."
While Spelling also confessed she kissed all her female 90210 co-stars besides Jennie Garth, she explained she never had any desire to be intimate with another woman – and the threesome did not change that.
The 51-year-old said: "I didn't have any exploration wants with a female. So this was behind-the-scenes, behind closed doors of the Queen Mary of all places. But, yeah. This boy wanted it, and I played along.
"I don't think at any point he was like, 'Oh my God,' because he would never have gone forward with it if I had spoken up and said, ‘I don't wanna do this.' But, yeah, I was like, 'Okay, you know, I feel safe with this human. I feel safe with this female human.'"
She added: "I always say, You got to try anything once.
“But I came away from it feeling like, 'Okay, I think I'll stick to boys. I'm definitely into boys and maybe just kissing girls for shock value in front of boys. But other than that, I'm good.'"