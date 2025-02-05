Trump Sparks New Global Shock By Revealing Unbelievable Plan for U.S. to Take Over Gaza Strip — So Terror Hotspot Can Be Transformed Into 'Riviera' of the Middle East

During a press conference Tuesday evening after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump revealed the U.S will "take over the Gaza Strip," level it out, and then rebuild in the area.

Trump said: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site.

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."