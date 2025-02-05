Your tip
Trump Sparks New Global Shock By Revealing Unbelievable Plan for U.S. to Take Over Gaza Strip — So Terror Hotspot Can Be Transformed Into 'Riviera' of the Middle East

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was sworn back into office in January 2025.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has sparked new global shock by revealing plans for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip.

RadarOnline.com can report the 47th President announced he wants to create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after relocating Palestinians.

donald trump gaza
Source: MEGA

The president revealed plans for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference Tuesday evening after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump revealed the U.S will "take over the Gaza Strip," level it out, and then rebuild in the area.

Trump said: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site.

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

During his press conference, Trump explained he hopes taking over the Gaza Strip will bring "stability" to the entire Middle East and could see the U.S. in a "long-term ownership position" of the piece of land.

Trump added: "Everybody I've spoken to – this was not a decision made lightly – everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land. Developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent in a really magnificent area that nobody would know. Nobody can look because all they see is death and destruction and rubble."

donald trump gaza
Source: MEGA

Netanyahu praised Trump during their meeting.

Netanyahu, who was by Trump's side for the press conference, praised the 47th president for his "different idea" and suggested "it's worth paying attention to this."

He added: "He sees a different – he sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so much, so many attacks against us, so many, so many trials, and so many tribulations."

Netanyahu also praised Trump's for "thinking outside the box" and added: "You cut to the chase. You see things others refuse to see. You say things others refuse to say, you know.

"And after the jaws drop, people scratch their heads, and they say, 'You know, he's right.'"

donald trump gaza
Source: MEGA

The two leaders came together to discuss 'the future.'

During the press conference meeting, which took place just weeks after Trump was sworn back into office for his second term, the two "focused on the future" and how they can work together to "ultimately restore peace" after the last few years under the Biden administration.

They also discussed the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group, for which Netanyahu praised Trump's "great force and powerful leadership to the effort" after the release of the hostages.

